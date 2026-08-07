H1CY26 sales: How India is driving its new cars this year

In H1CY26, CNG surged, diesel found an SUV niche, and petrol stayed baseline

The first half of calendar year 2026 has shown that Indian car buyers are no longer default petrol lovers, nor are they waiting for electric vehicles. Instead, H1CY26 was defined by an interest for all powertrains. Compressed natural gas (CNG) has shifted from being the primary choice of taxicab operators to a major choice for family buyers; SUVs have swept nearly two-thirds of total car sales; and traditional internal combustion engines (petrol and diesel) have realigned along body styles.

A big headline for H1CY26 is the rise of factory-fitted CNG. What was once only a choice of taxicab operators has become the default choice for middle-class Indian families. Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga maintained its lead as India’s best-selling CNG vehicle, having sold 78,764 units in six months. It was closely followed by the Dzire CNG, which posted strong momentum to reach 75,339 units, proving that urban buyers are embracing gas-powered efficiency.

But the CNG movement is no longer confined to MPVs and compact sedans. Tata Motors demonstrated the growing appetite for feature-packed CNG SUVs, with the Punch CNG (41,919 units) and Nexon CNG (41,355 units) collectively almost touching the 85,000-unit threshold. Coupled with new SUVS like Maruti Suzuki’s Victoris CNG (38,806 units), alternative gas powertrains captured a large share of car sales, proving that low running costs are a big draw for Indian families.

Meanwhile, sports utility vehicles (SUVs) continued their reign over the market, accounting for 57% of all car sales. While petrol remains the default fuel of choice for compact hatchbacks and daily urban commuters, diesel is the fuel of choice for cars in the higher price brackets, and especially SUVs like Toyota’s Fortuner.

In fact, diesel sales grew by 15% in H1CY26, and this growth was driven almost entirely by mid-to-large SUVs, where long-distance torque, heavy-vehicle haulage, and highway efficiency remain unmatched by petrol/CNG/electric powertrains. Mahindra commanded an impressive 57% of the total diesel car sales volume, propelled by huge demand for its flagship ladder-frame and monocoque SUVs, led by the Scorpio-N. Simultaneously, Tata Motors’ Harrier and Sierra kept the diesel relevant for long-distance touring enthusiasts.

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At the top end of the car spectrum, luxury carmakers enjoyed sustained momentum despite broader macroeconomic headwinds, proving that premium sentiment remains resilient. The market was led by Mercedes-Benz India, which reported its best-ever first-half sales performance with 9,768 units retailed between January and June 2026. BMW India followed right behind, confirming that India’s high-net-worth buyers continue to trade up for luxury, power, and prestige.