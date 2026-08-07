EV retail sales hit record high in July

Registrations surge 66% to 327,901 units; passenger EV demand outpaces supply as two-wheelers cross the 2,00,00 mark for the first time.

Electric vehicle (EV) retail sales in India touched an all-time high of 327,901 units in July 2026, registering a 66.2 per cent year-on-year increase from 197,298 units a year earlier, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

EV penetration rose to nearly one in eight vehicles sold in July, driven by record electric two-wheeler sales and strong growth across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles and three-wheelers. While electric three-wheelers retained over 65 per cent market share, FADA said passenger EV growth continued to be constrained by supply shortages of popular models.

“India has never bought more electric vehicles in a month than it did in July’26 — 3,27,901 units, up over 66 per cent year-on-year — with nearly one in eight vehicles retailed now electric,” said Sai Giridhar, Vice President, FADA.

He said EV adoption has now become mainstream across vehicle categories. “The EV transition has stopped being a forecast. It is now a showroom reality and Bharat is driving it,” he added.

Passenger EVs Surge 83%

Passenger EV retail sales surged 83.1 per cent year-on-year to 32,928 units from 17,981 units in July 2025, although volumes declined marginally by 1.8 per cent compared with June. EV penetration in the passenger vehicle segment remained steady at 7.9 per cent, up from 5.1 per cent a year ago.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles retained market leadership with 13,678 units, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra with 7,742 units and JSW MG Motor India with 5,689 units. Maruti Suzuki, VinFast, BYD and Hyundai also featured among the leading EV manufacturers.

Two-Wheelers Cross 2 Lakh Milestone

Electric two-wheeler retail sales crossed the 2,00,000 unit mark for the first time, rising 88.3 per cent year-on-year to 204,362 units from 108,516 units in July last year. EV penetration in the segment increased to a record 11.2 per cent, up from 7.7 per cent a year ago and 10.6 per cent in June.

TVS Motor retained its leadership position with retail sales of 55,499 units, followed by Bajaj Auto at 45,613 units. Ather Energy ranked third with 30,357 units, while Hero MotoCorp and Ola Electric retailed 22,900 and 14,106 units, respectively.

Electric three-wheeler retail sales grew 25.3 per cent year-on-year to 87,055 units, taking EV penetration in the segment to 65.1 per cent from 60.3 per cent a year earlier.

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Mahindra Group led the segment with 14,191 units, narrowly ahead of Bajaj Auto at 13,442 units. TVS Motor, YC Electric Vehicle and Dilli Electric Auto completed the top five manufacturers.

FADA urged automakers to address supply bottlenecks before the festive season, noting that stronger availability of popular models would help sustain the rapid growth in India’s EV market.