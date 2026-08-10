Mortgage rates got some relief after the US jobs market delivered a surprise in July. A slowdown in hiring pushed investors toward bonds, sending yields lower and improving mortgage-backed securities pricing. For homebuyers who have spent months watching borrowing costs remain elevated, this gives some respite. However, the softer jobs report comes with an uncomfortable catch, the same weakness that could give the Federal Reserve more room to hold off on raising interest rates could also make households less willing or able to take on a mortgage.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.69% this week, up slightly from 6.66% the previous week, according to Freddie Mac. A weaker labour market could make it harder for mortgage rates to rise further, particularly if it changes expectations around the Fed’s next move. However, lower mortgage rates alone may not be enough to revive the housing market if buyers become increasingly worried about their jobs, income and the broader economy.

Jobs report changed the rate conversation

US employers cut 23,000 jobs in July, compared with economists’ expectations for a gain of roughly 80,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The weakness went beyond the headline number. May’s job gain was revised down from 129,000 to 63,000, while June’s increase was revised from 57,000 to just 20,000. Those revisions erased 103,000 previously reported jobs. The economy therefore added an average of only 20,000 jobs a month from May through July, a pace that has changed the conversation around interest rates and mortgage borrowing costs.

“The July employment report presented a bleaker picture of the job market, with a loss of 23,000 jobs over the month and significant downward revisions to the prior two months totaling 103,000 jobs,” said Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist for the Mortgage Bankers Association to NewsWeek.

The scale of the slowdown has raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve may have less reason to tighten policy later this year. “The magnitude of the payroll miss suggests the labour market may be losing momentum and can no longer be considered the pillar of strength,” Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management, said in a statement shared with Newsweek on Friday.

ALSO READ The Great American Freeze: Why the US housing market has hit a standstill in 2026

“This report squarely puts the spotlight back on the employment side of the Fed’s mandate. The Fed is unlikely to ignore this signal, and, if anything, it raises the bar for any Fed rate increases heading into the fall,” he said.

A weaker labour market could keep the Fed on hold

The Federal Reserve held its federal funds rate at 3.5% to 3.75% at its July meeting, even as inflation remained above its 2% target.

The decision was already divided, with three policymakers voting for a quarter-point increase. The latest jobs data could make another increase harder to justify in September, although inflation remains the other half of the Fed’s policy equation.

“The weaker July employment data might provide a little breathing room for the Federal Reserve as it considers its next policy move, but inflationary pressures are expected to persist through the remainder of 2026 with no clear end in sight for the war in Iran,” Kan said. Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group, told Forbes that the July report was “another reason the Fed was right to hold off on raising rates in July.”

If the labour market remains weak, the chances of another rate increase later this year could diminish. “The decline in the unemployment rate will complicate the Fed’s decision process because the economy appears to be at full employment. But, the broad slowdown in hiring will add support for those arguing to keep rates unchanged at next month’s Fed meeting,” Jeffrey Roach, chief economist for LPL Financial, said in a statement shared with Newsweek.

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Northlight Asset Management, said the report had changed the assumptions around the Fed’s next move. “Before today, many were expecting that the Fed had no choice but to raise rates in order to fight stubbornly high inflation, because the job market was so strong, but this report shows that isn’t the case,” he said.

Mortgage rates could benefit, but not necessarily homebuyers

The Fed does not directly set mortgage rates. But its policy decisions influence financial markets and, in turn, the long-term Treasury yields that 15-year and 30-year fixed mortgage rates tend to follow. That is why a weaker jobs report can provide some relief to borrowers even without an immediate Fed rate cut. If investors expect fewer rate increases, Treasury yields can fall, taking some pressure off mortgage rates.

“The loss of 23,000 jobs is “another reason the Fed was right to hold off on raising rates in July,” Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group said in a statement shared with Newsweek on Friday. But the benefit has a limit.

Lower mortgage rates tend to generate demand most effectively when people feel secure about their jobs and income. A borrower may be more interested in a 6.5% mortgage than a 7% mortgage, but may still delay buying a home if layoffs are rising, hiring is slowing or wages are losing ground to inflation.

That creates an unusual situation for the housing market: the economic weakness that helps bring down borrowing costs can simultaneously weaken the confidence needed to borrow.

The unemployment rate fell, but the labour market did not strengthen

The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2% in June. On the surface, that could appear to be a positive signal for the economy and housing. But the decline came as the labour force itself shrank by 264,000 people. The participation rate fell to 61.4%, its lowest level since early 2021, and has declined by 0.7 percentage point since January.

“The unemployment rate was 4.1%, a slight decrease from the previous month,” Kan said. “However, this was driven by another decline in labour force participation as workers continue to leave the workforce.”

Wage growth also slowed. Average hourly earnings increased by just 2 cents in July and were up 3.2% from a year earlier.

“Wage growth at 3.2% fell behind the pace of inflation,” Kan said.

Temporary layoffs also rose by 153,000 to 921,000

For the housing market, these details matter because a mortgage is ultimately backed by a household’s ability and willingness to make payments over decades. Employment determines whether borrowers have stable qualifying income, whether potential buyers feel confident enough to purchase and whether existing homeowners are prepared to give up older, cheaper mortgages for new ones.

The weakness is also showing up inside the financial sector itself. Employment in financial activities fell by 14,000 in July, including a decline of 9,000 jobs in credit intermediation and related activities, a broad category that includes mortgage lending and other credit businesses.

Financial activities employment has now fallen by 121,000 jobs since reaching a recent peak in May 2025.That suggests lenders are not simply waiting for mortgage rates to fall before rebuilding their businesses. Limited transaction volumes and margin pressure are already forcing financial companies to reduce staffing.

For mortgage professionals, however, softer rates could still create an opportunity. Softer labour-market data can improve rate sheets, bring rate-sensitive buyers back into conversations with lenders and potentially revive refinancing activity among borrowers who took out mortgages when rates were closer to recent highs. The challenge is whether those benefits can outweigh the damage from a weaker economy.

Housing could get caught between lower rates and weaker confidence

The July employment report therefore gives the housing market two very different signals. On one side, weaker hiring reduces pressure on the Fed to raise rates and could help pull mortgage rates lower. That improves affordability at the margin and could reopen conversations with buyers who have been priced out by high borrowing costs.

On the other, weaker employment can reduce the number of people willing to make a 30-year financial commitment. “If the labour market continues to deteriorate, improving financing conditions could be offset by fewer qualified buyers, more cautious households, and rising credit concerns,” Kan told NewsWeek. Anything other than a rate hike would generally be positive for homebuyers. A pause could prevent mortgage rates from moving materially higher, while an eventual cut could provide more substantial relief.

But the housing market needs more than cheaper money. A buyer worried about layoffs or weakening wages may choose to wait even if mortgage rates fall. That means a modest deterioration in employment could help financing conditions while simultaneously reducing demand.

Construction offers one brighter spot

There was at least one relatively positive signal for housing supply. Construction added 22,000 jobs in July, although the BLS described overall construction employment as little changed.

Continued hiring in construction could support the supply of homes, but one month of gains is not enough to offset the broader slowdown in hiring or the growing uncertainty among consumers.

Sellers continued to outnumber buyers nationwide, while pricing became more realistic. Pending sales remained ahead of last year’s pace, although that lead was narrowing, and homes spent one fewer day on the market than a year earlier.

“Friday’s messy jobs print doesn’t change that story, but it does underscore that labour market momentum, on average, isn’t providing any outsized added support to housing demand,” Krimmel said.

Inflation will decide how much relief mortgage borrowers get

The jobs report may have changed the Fed conversation, but it has not settled it. The next major test comes with the July Consumer Price Index report, due Wednesday, August 12. A cooler inflation reading could reinforce the bond-market rally and strengthen expectations that the Fed can keep rates unchanged. A hotter number could quickly reverse some of the improvement in mortgage rates.

The annual inflation rate fell to 3.5% in June from 4.2% in May, marking its first decline in five months. The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s inflation nowcasting model projected core inflation to have increased about 0.2% in July and about 2.5% over the 12 months through July.

“For those numbers to come in hotter than expected, a cooler labour market may not be enough to quiet the calls for hikes inside the Fed, or lower expectations outside of it,” Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said Friday.

Thomas Ryan, senior economist at Capital Economics, said it would take a significant upside surprise in inflation for the Fed to raise rates as soon as September.

“Although the hiring weakness in the July employment report has not been reflected in the broader set of labour market indicators, it is still likely to revive concerns among Fed officials about the health of the labour market and make them less inclined to commit to near-term tightening,” Ryan told Yahoo Finance. “Overall, it’s going to take a meaningful upside surprise in the price data next week for the Fed to hike interest rates as soon as September,” he added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or mortgage advice. Consult a qualified financial advisor before making borrowing or investment decisions.