Carmakers rev up for festive rush

A slew of SUVs, EVs and facelifts are set to hit the market in the coming months

Strong retail growth is leading automakers to enter the festive season with one of their most aggressive product refresh cycles, with Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and others lining up new models and facelifts across SUVs, electric vehicles and premium cars.

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to be among the most active players. After refreshing the Scorpio N with feature upgrades, the company is likely to update the three-door Thar, which has seen softer demand following the launch of the Thar Roxx. Its BE6 electric SUV is also expected to get a model-year refresh, including additional features and a triple-screen dashboard layout.

Maruti Suzuki, meanwhile, is preparing facelifts of two of its key volume models, the Baleno and Fronx. The Baleno facelift is expected in early September, followed by the updated Fronx. The company is also working on a three-row electric MPV, as it is looking to strengthen its presence in both the SUV and electric vehicle segments.

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Hyundai is readying an all-new mid-size SUV to sit between the Venue and Creta, giving it another offering in one of the fastest-growing segments of the market. The model is expected to come with petrol and petrol-CNG powertrains, with a diesel option also being considered.

Tata Motors is preparing a comprehensive refresh of the Tigor, covering its exterior, interior and features, with a similar update expected for the Tigor EV. The company is also gearing up to launch the Safari EV, which will compete with Mahindra’s XEV 9S in the premium electric SUV segment.

Toyota is expected to bring a mid-life update to the Innova Hycross in the coming months, while JSW MG Motor India is preparing a new three-row SUV, expected by late August and likely to be called Hector Hawk. The model is expected to be offered with plug-in hybrid and electric powertrain options.

The competition will extend beyond the mass market. Skoda Auto India is set to launch the facelifted Slavia with styling, mechanical and infotainment upgrades, while Volkswagen is expected to follow with a refreshed Virtus. Kia will launch the three-row Sorento on September 4, with petrol-hybrid and diesel options.

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Premium carmakers are also timing new products around the festive period. BMW will launch the petrol-powered X1 Long Wheelbase on August 21, while facelifted versions of the 7 Series and i7 are expected during the season. Volvo Cars is set to introduce its flagship EX90 electric SUV and is evaluating an electric sedan.