New Maruti Suzuki Brezza test drive: Safe, sensible, and still the SUV next door

New turbo power and under-boot CNG storage keep the Brezza practical

Nothing tests a car’s ride & handling quite like a sudden monsoon downpour over Delhi’s broken roads. Underwater potholes test the suspension, wet roads test the braking, and slush tests cornering. But even in these demanding conditions, the updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza performed well – it held its line, didn’t skid under heavy braking, and its good steering feedback made me feel firmly in control of the car.

How’s the design?

The Brezza – a sub-4-metre SUV – got design and mechanical updates last month, but the facelift is subtle. Park it next to the 2022 model, and your neighbour/friend won’t notice the difference unless you point out the details. But this subtleness is precisely why the Brezza works – it has that ‘SUV-next-door’ design that people who dislike flashy cars can easily relate to.

Step inside, and you’ll see that the cabin is not opulent, but deeply functional. The central touchscreen and primary controls are within intuitive reach, complemented by a head-up display on top trims that keeps driving data in your line of sight. Cabin cooling is a strong point, with the AC rapidly chilling the interior in the almost 100% humidity. Legroom and headroom are generous, accompanied by a lot of cubbyholes.

What about engines?

The biggest update is the inclusion of the powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox (Rs 7.4-11.31 lakh). It has good midrange acceleration, and doesn’t seem to run out of steam even when hitting 120 km/h on the expressway.

If you want CNG (Rs 9.3-11.65 lakh), a major update is that the cylinder has been neatly packaged under the boot floor, freeing up usable luggage space.

But more could have been done. For example, the turbo could have had an automatic gearbox option (like in the Fronx). If you want automatic, then you have to go to 1.5-litre petrol variant, which while bigger in size, doesn’t have the punch of the turbo. The 1.5 manual variants are priced from Rs 8.3-10.65 lakh, and automatic from Rs 10.61-13.7 lakh – and the gap between manual and automatic is a hefty Rs 1.35 lakh.

In addition, even the top variants don’t have features like ADAS, powered seats, drive modes, automatic rain-sensing wipers, and a full-size spare tyre (but a puncture-repair kit and jack are provided).

Which engine to choose?

1.0-litre turbo-petrol: If you want punchy performance, highway overtaking power, and a manual gearbox, it is the most engaging engine in the lineup.

1.5-litre CNG: If low running costs are your priority and you drive a lot (more than 12,000 km per year). Thanks to the under-floor tank, you no longer have to compromise on boot space.

1.5-litre petrol: If you want relaxed, linear power delivery, or if an automatic transmission is a non-negotiable requirement for crawling through city traffic.

Best variants to buy

LXi/VXi turbo: With prices under Rs 10 lakh, the lower-to-mid turbo trims are absolute value-for-money.

VXi CNG: At Rs 10 lakh, it has essential comfort features (automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, and rear AC vents) without stretching your budget.

ZXi 1.5 petrol (AT or MT): The ZXi trim has high-value features like the sunroof, LED headlamps, and wireless charger, justifying the step up from the base models.

What we like

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is quite powerful;

All turbo variants are priced under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom;

In CNG variants, tank is under the boot, freeing up space;

Good space, and a lot of cubbyholes; AC is quite effective.

What we don’t

Turbo-petrol doesn’t get AT option (Fronx turbo-petrol has AT);

Facelift is subtle, and the car looks somewhat similar to 2022 model;

AT on the 1.5-litre NA variants commands a stiff Rs 1.35 lakh premium;

No spare tyre, powered seats, drive modes, ADAS, and auto wipers.