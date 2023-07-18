scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Why is Russia adamant on renewing Black Sea Grain deal? Decoding the global food headache

Russia has claimed that not enough grain has reached poor countries under the deal.

Written by FE Online
Black Sea Grain deal, Russia, Russia-Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine war,
Saint-Kitts-and-Nevis-flagged bulker TK Majestic, carrying grain under the UN's Black Sea Grain Initiative, waits in the southern anchorage of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

A lot has been said and written in media over the Black Sea grain deal between Russia and Ukraine. The deal is now back in the news as it is about to expire. The accord was signed in July last year and had been extended twice in the past. However, Russia on Monday announced that they will once and for all terminate the accord on Tuesday, July 18.

To understand the repercussions of terminating the deal, we need to first understand what this deal is all about and why it is so important. So, dive in.

What is the Black Sea Grain deal?

The Black Sea Grain deal was signed by Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov in July last year. The accord created a safe space for exporting Ukraine’s grains from three ports, namely, Yuzhny, Chornomorsk, and Odesa.

Also Read
Also Read

According to the UN, the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) was established to monitor the implementation of this initiative. The Centre includes representatives from Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations.

Ukrainian vessels then guide the cargo ships into international waters of the Black Sea, avoiding mined areas. The vessels then proceed towards Istanbul along the agreed maritime humanitarian corridor, the UN says. Ships that are heading to and from the Ukrainian ports are also inspected by JCC teams.

The Black Sea Beacon! Why is the deal so important?

According to a Reuters report, around 32 million tonnes of mostly corn and wheat were exported by Ukraine under the deal.

For those who don’t know, Kyiv and Moscow are among the largest exporters of grain in the world. The blockade caused the price of grains to rise dramatically across the globe. The deal is important because it helped in bringing down the prices and ease the global food crisis.

Why is Russia pulling out?

Russia has claimed that not enough grain has reached poor countries under the deal, reported Reuters. But the U.N. has argued that the accord has definitely benefited those states by helping lower food prices more than 20% globally.

Also Read

Russia also complained that it continues to face problems in exporting its own agricultural products and fertilisers because of the various sanctions that the West has slapped on it. The country says that the barriers put on payment platforms, insurance and shipping among other logistics are affecting its exports.

Russia’s foreign ministry has said that it will only resume the deal if concrete results are achieved and not just promises and assurances, reported Reuters.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 11:02 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS