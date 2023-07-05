A woman on an American Airlines flight caused a scene as she demanded to exit the plane after spotting an “unreal” passenger in the flight. The meltdown, which the Daily Mail reported occurred as the flight prepared to depart Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, was recorded and shared on TikTok.

In the video the woman could be seen saying, “I’m telling you, I’m getting the f*** off and there’s a reason…and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it…I don’t give two f***s, but I am telling you right now, that motherf***** back there is NOT real.”

As she said this, the woman kept pointing at the back of the plane. Other passengers could also be seen turning heads in the pointed direction. It remains unclear what the woman was referring to.

“You can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I’m not going to,” the woman added.

Who posted the video?

The video was first posted by a TikTok user ‘@texaskansasnnn’ on Sunday. However, media reports said the video has since been removed.

The person who posted the video said after the woman’s meltdown, the flight was delayed by roughly three hours. All the passengers were made to leave the plane before reboarding, the Daily Mail said. The person also claimed that the woman was not arrested after all this.

The video gathered over 20,000 views on TikTok. It was reposted under the hashtag #drunkonaplane, garnering over three million views, the Daily Mail said.

Thousands of people reportedly commented on the woman’s act. One user said, “I need to see him. I will be able to tell if he’s not human. She may be telling the truth.”

Another user wrote, “Sooooo we [are] not going [to] see who [the] mini mouse is talking about.”