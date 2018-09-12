WATCH: TSA releases chilling video of first responders on 9/11 anniversary

On a fateful day, 19 terrorists who were associated with the Al Qaeda hijacked four planes and carried out suicide attacks against their targets in the country.

On the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack in the US, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has come out with a chilling video of first responders during the deadly incident that took place of September 11, 2001. Close to 3,000 people lost their lives in the attack which was one of the biggest that the country had faced in a long time. In many ways, it has also changed the US policies to deal with terror groups across the globe.

Two of the planes flew into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York City, a third aeroplane hit the Pentagon and another one crashed in Pennsylvania.

Here is the video released by TSA –

VIDEO: The events of 9/11 as they unfolded through actual audio of First Responders, Air Traffic Controllers, Dispatch Personnel, Airline Employees, Pilots, Citizens, Pilots, and Terrorists: https://t.co/qF2gxbXmiN — TSA (@TSA) September 11, 2018

On Tuesday US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended an observance in Pennsylvania. It is where the fourth plane crashed on the day. Trumps took part a ceremony in Shanksville “where a new Tower of Voices memorialises the victims of Flight 93, which crashed there 17 years ago, the White House said.

The president also marked the anniversary by paying homage to his lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani before leaving for the memorial service “Rudy Giuliani did a great job as Mayor of New York City during the period … His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR!”President Donald Trump tweeted.

First lady Melania Trump shared an image from the moment of silence held last year at the White House on Twitter. “#NeverForget 9.11.01,” she tweeted. “17 yrs ago, we received a terrible reminder of the evil in our world. In the midst of horrific tragedy America stood strong. We will never be the same, but we will always resilient. Today we honor the memory of those who died, and those who keep us safe. #NeverForget,” tweeted US Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.