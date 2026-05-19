Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing for a major property tax relief plan that could eventually land before voters on the November ballot. He argues that rising housing and living costs are putting increasing pressure on homeowners across the state.

DeSantis was speaking at a roundtable discussion. He said lawmakers should move ahead with the proposal once negotiations over the state budget are complete. The plan, he said, would mainly target Floridians who own and live in their primary homes. “Once there’s a budget agreement, then we move forward on putting something on the ballot for property tax,” DeSantis said.

Focus on homesteaded properties

DeSantis said the proposal would not remove property taxes entirely but would instead focus on expanding relief for homesteaded properties owned by Florida residents. “We’re going to focus on homestead exemption for Floridians,” DeSantis said.

The governor pointed to the sharp rise in local property tax collections over the past few years, saying revenues increased from around $32 billion in 2019 to nearly $60 billion today. He said many residents are struggling with rising home values, insurance premiums, grocery costs and other everyday expenses.

Commercial and investment properties could still face taxes

Under the framework being discussed, taxes would likely continue for non-homestead properties such as commercial buildings, short-term rentals, second homes and investment properties. According to DeSantis, those categories already generate most of the revenue collected by local governments. He argued that the money should mainly support essential public services. The governor said revenue from those properties should go toward services like police departments, fire rescue and schools while still allowing homeowners to receive meaningful tax relief.

Concern over burden on small businesses

DeSantis also warned against shifting the tax burden from homeowners to businesses. “The other thing, though, I think would be important is make sure that a local government doesn’t try to wax small business,” DeSantis said. He added that any final proposal should include safeguards preventing local governments from raising assessments on businesses to compensate for lost residential tax revenue.

Possible waiting period for new residents

The governor also floated the idea of introducing a waiting period for people moving into Florida after the policy takes effect. “If you move here after this is enacted, you’ve got to pay tax for a certain period of time before you qualify for this,” DeSantis said. The suggestion comes as Florida continues to attract new residents from across the country, adding pressure to the state’s housing market and infrastructure.

Residents voice support for relief

Several people attending the roundtable backed the proposal, saying property taxes have become increasingly difficult to manage alongside other rising household expenses.

One resident from Brevard County shared that her daughter, who recently bought a home and started a family, pays far more in property taxes than she does. Others said they support tax relief as long as funding for public safety and education is protected.

DeSantis said Florida already offers financial advantages because the state does not collect income tax and exempts necessities such as groceries, medicine and baby products from sales tax. Still, he acknowledged that property taxes remain a major frustration for many homeowners because they are controlled locally.

The proposal has not yet been finalised. DeSantis said lawmakers must first complete work on the state budget before moving toward placing any measure before voters. “And then it’s up to you guys to determine what you want,” DeSantis said.