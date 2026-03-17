A young Indian-origin student in his teens is believed to have passed away in the United States after being missing for the past few days in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. According to multiple reports published by NRI-focussed outlets, the 17-year-old was identified as Gautham Rajanikanth.

In a heartbreaking update, the Instagram page ‘nri_adda’ quoted the 11th-grade student’s family while apparently confirming claims of his death after local US news outlets said Monday evening (US time) that authorities had concluded the search for Gautham in South Fayette Township.

Disclaimer: Limited information was available at the time of writing. This story will be updated with comments from official authorities as and when they’re available.

Reports say Indian-origin Gautham Rajanikanth died in the US

“With deep sadness, I want to inform that Gautham, a young 11th-grade student from the Pittsburgh (South Fayette) area who had been missing since Sunday, has sadly passed away,” @nris_adda said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday (IST). “I just spoke with his mother; she was not in a position to share the reason. We are very sorry to hear this heartbreaking news and will share more information when available.”

Post appears to confirm Indian origin student Gautham Rajanikanth had died. (Instagram / nris_adda)

An obituary page also reported on Tuesday that the South Fayette Township, Pennsylvania community was mourning the tragic loss of the 17-year-old. Although ‘ObituaryLens’ stated that Rajanikanth was “found dead after being reported missing earlier this week,” officials have yet to address the issue at hand.

“His passing has left family members, friends, classmates, and neighbors heartbroken as they come to terms with the devastating news,” read Gautham’s obituary on the page. “Friends and loved ones remember Gautham as a bright young individual whose presence made a difference in the lives of those around him. Though details about his life remain private, the reaction from the community highlights the impact he had and the connections he formed. The tragedy has also underscored the importance of community solidarity, as residents came together to support the search efforts.”

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On the contrary, local US news reports by WPXI.com and ABC’s WTAE.com suggested that no addition information had been provided by local authorities on the case. As of March 16 evening (US time), the only fresh update from them was the search for the missing boy had concluded.

‘Gautham Rajanikanth Obituary’ circulates online.

What do we know about Indian-origin student Gautham Rajanikanth?

The South Fayette Township Police Department had been looking for the Gautham these past few days as he was last seen in the early afternoon on Sunday, WPXI reported. US reports cited police saying that the teen was wearing a T-shirt, light-coloured pants and gray backpack.

So far, the limited US news coverage on the young boy’s ‘missing’ case appears to have only confirmed that he was 17-year-old 11th-grade student in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Missing reports for Indian-origin Gautham Rajanikanth.

This is a developing story.