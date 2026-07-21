The world’s attention has remained fixed on the Strait of Hormuz for months amid conflict between Iran, the US and Israel. But another narrow waterway in the Middle East has quietly become an equally serious concern for global trade and energy markets.

The strategic importance of the region becomes clearer when viewed together. A map published by Al Jazeera, citing data from the US Congressional Research Service, shows that the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and the Suez Canal together handle roughly a quarter of the world’s oil, gas and merchandise trade. The Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandeb and Suez Canal together funnel roughly a quarter of the world’s oil, gas and trade, according to the map.

The Bab al-Mandeb Strait, located between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. It serves as the gateway to the Suez Canal. Every day, millions of barrels of crude oil, refined petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and container cargo pass through this narrow shipping lane, reported Al Jazeera citing the US Congressional Research Service.

Fresh threats by Yemen’s Houthi rebels to block the strait have renewed fears that another major disruption could hit global supply chains. Analysts say any prolonged closure would affect oil prices, shipping costs and inflation across the world. India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, could face higher import bills and longer shipping routes if the situation worsens, reported Reuters.

Why is Bab al-Mandeb so important?

The Bab al-Mandeb Strait is only about 30 kilometres wide at its narrowest point, yet it carries around 12% of global trade. According to data from the US Congressional Research Service, nearly 11% of global maritime oil trade and about 8% of LNG trade also pass through this route, reported Al Jazeera.

The strait links the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. Ships travelling between Asia and Europe rely on this corridor because it is the fastest route. If vessels cannot use Bab al-Mandeb, they must sail around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. That diversion adds thousands of kilometres to every voyage, increasing fuel consumption, transit time and freight costs.

The latest concern emerged after the Houthis declared they would block passage through the strait. The group has repeatedly targeted commercial vessels during the conflict in the region, reported Reuters. The latest warning raises the possibility of another disruption to one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.

Michael Stephens, Senior Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), questioned whether military action alone could solve the problem. “Can you bomb the Bab al-Mandeb open? I think not. And I think if you could do that, we would not be in the standoff we are in Hormuz at the moment – and certainly in the Bab al-Mandeb, which is far more insecure,” he said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Stephens said the threat could effectively cut access to Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline, which allows the kingdom to move crude oil to the Yanbu export terminal on the Red Sea. He expects major oil-importing nations to increase diplomatic pressure. “If you’re US President Donald Trump and you want to see oil down at $70 a barrel, that is not going to happen,” he said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Stephens also warned that many countries have already used a significant part of their strategic petroleum reserves during months of conflict in the Middle East. That leaves less room to absorb another major supply shock.

How could India feel the impact?

India may not import most of its crude oil through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, but the country depends heavily on uninterrupted shipping through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal for trade with Europe. Any disruption at Bab al-Mandeb could affect cargo movement, increase insurance costs, raise freight charges and delay deliveries, according to shipping experts quoted by The Indian Express in its earlier report.

India imports more than 85% of the crude oil it consumes, according to government data. If tensions at Bab al-Mandeb disrupt Saudi oil exports or push global crude prices higher, India’s oil import bill could also rise.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE remain among India’s key crude oil suppliers. While oil destined for India can use multiple routes, analysts say any disruption to Saudi exports through the Red Sea could tighten global supplies and increase competition among buyers, putting upward pressure on international oil prices.

Indian exporters may also face fresh challenges. Goods such as engineering products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and agricultural products shipped to Europe largely use the Red Sea-Suez Canal route. During previous Houthi attacks, many shipping companies diverted vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, increasing voyage time by nearly two weeks and raising freight costs, reported The Indian Express.

Higher crude prices could eventually translate into a larger import bill for India, while costlier shipping and insurance may increase expenses for businesses. Economists say such trends can add to inflationary pressure if they persist.