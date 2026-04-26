Fresh details about the suspect believed to be responsible for a “shooting incident” at the Washington Hilton, where the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was being held on Saturday night, are pouring out.

The FBI and US President Donald Trump’s initially confirmed that a “shooter” had been apprehended. Subsequently, authorities identified the suspected gunman as a 30-year-old man from California, according to multiple law enforcement officials cited by CNN.

What do we know about the White House dinner shooter?

In a statement shared initially, the FBI formally confirmed on social media that the shooter was in custody and that its Washington field office is responding to the shooting.

Shortly after that, Trump took the podium at a White House press briefing and said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons. Although ultimately stopped by the Secret Service, one officer was shot. The POTUS disclosed the officer was protected by a bulletproof vest, saying, “He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job.”

This is a developing story.