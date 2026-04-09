American conservative commentator Ann Coulter has sparked a fresh social media debate after commenting on a controversial policy discussion in the United States.

The backlash began after Coulter reshared a post by Nick Sortor, who shared a clip of Ron DeSantis signing a new law in Florida. Sortor wrote, “BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis has just signed a law BANNING Sharia Law from being enforced anywhere in the state of Florida. Sharia Law and Islamism are INCOMPATIBLE with America. This should be a FEDERAL law.”

Reacting to the post, Coulter added her own remark, writing, “How about banning the Indian caste system? That’s even more incompatible with America.”

About Florida law

The law in question, HB 1471, aims to strengthen protections against the use of foreign and religious laws that may violate constitutional rights.

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Speaking on the legislation, DeSantis said, “To uphold the rule of law, our state must operate under one legal system, the Constitution must remain the law of the land, and we must defend our institutions from those who would harm us especially terrorist organizations that seek to infiltrate and subvert our education system. HB 1471 reinforces these principles in Florida, and I was proud to sign it into law today.”

The law makes it clear that courts in Florida cannot apply or enforce foreign or religious laws if they go against constitutional protections. It also blocks foreign judgments or legal provisions that try to bypass these safeguards.

Ann Coulter’s background

Ann Coulter is a well-known and often controversial voice in American conservative media. She was born on December 8, 1961, in New York City and grew up in Connecticut.

She studied history at Cornell University and later pursued law at the University of Michigan Law School, where she was an editor of the Michigan Law Review.

After completing her studies, she worked as a law clerk for Judge Pasco Bowman II at the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. She later worked in private practice in New York, focusing on corporate law, before moving into public service.

Her political career grew after 1994, when Republicans took control of Congress and she joined the US Senate Judiciary Committee. She also worked as a litigator with the Center for Individual Rights.

Online reactions and backlash

Coulter’s comment led to strong reactions online, with many users criticising her statement and calling it a generalisation about India.

One user wrote, “Its impossible to ban India’s caste system that actually leads to their racism towards non Indians especially to white people whom they call degrogratory slurs for, as they believe they are superior caste, yet flood into these countries Thats logic.”

Another responded, “How about fucking off to Europe where you originally came from?. Yes caste system is bad and we know it but atleast we did not go a full-fledged genocide of the innocent natives and kids and now pointing fingers at others and claiming to be holier than though.”

A third user questioned the idea itself, writing, “For my knowledge, who created the caste system in Hinduism? There is no caste system in Hindu vedic books. The word ‘caste’ was created by your forefathers, Britishers, who went ahead & invaded the so called USA land and killed natives, so dat ppl like u cn b illegal occupants.”

Others pointed out legal and historical facts. One comment read, “How absolutely ignorant do you have to be to write this?! Oh wait, you’re Ann Coulter… who doesn’t seem to realize even India outlawed its caste system in 1950 & there is no semblance of it here in the U.S.”