The H-1B visa program is back in the spotlight in Texas. After weeks of reporting and political discussion, Governor Greg Abbott has ordered a statewide freeze on new H-1B visa petitions filed by state agencies and public universities. Amid this, anewly updated federal report has once again brought attention to how companies and public institutions in Texas use the H-1B visa program. The data, first reported by The Dallas Express, lists the top employers receiving H-1B approvals and comes at a time when the program is already under political and legal scrutiny.

One of the companies named in earlier court filings, reviewed by The Dallas Expresss, was accused by plaintiffs of shaping a workforce largely made up of Indian H-1B visa holders. According to filings previously reported by The Dallas Express, the lawsuit argued that the company built a workforce dominated by Indian H-1B employees and disproportionately let go of non-visa workers from its internal “bench.” Congnizant officials have said they plan to appeal.

According to annual figures from US Citizenship and Immigration Services, 72% of H-1B visas go to workers from India. Another 12% are awarded to workers from China.

According to the Dallas Express, “Cognizant & Infosys dominate Texas H-1B approvals with 95,989 combined since 2020 New USCIS data shows the two firms, far outpace all others in the state, with Dallas ISD and Texas universities also ranking high.”

Infosys and past immigration settlement

Infosys ranked second in the updated list with 45,323 H-1B approvals. The company has faced immigration-related trouble in the past. In 2013, Infosys agreed to pay $34 million to settle allegations of visa fraud and misuse of immigration processes, according to a press release from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to TheDallas Express, Federal authorities had alleged that Infosys used B-1 visa holders to carry out work that should have required H-1B visas. The government also accused the company of submitting false statements in visa documents. As part of the settlement, Infosys agreed to follow stricter compliance measures. At the time, federal officials described the payment as the largest ever made in an immigration case.

Public universities also in Top 25

The updated rankings do not only include private companies. Several major public institutions in Texas appear in the top 25 for H-1B approvals. These include Texas A&M University, UT Southwestern Medical Center, The University of Texas at Austin, and the Dallas Independent School District.

The new data was released just weeks after Governor Greg Abbott ordered a statewide freeze on new H-1B visa petitions across Texas state agencies and public universities.

On January 27, Abbott instructed state entities to stop filing new petitions and to submit detailed reports explaining how they currently use the H-1B program. He cited “recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa program,” as reported by DX. The freeze will stay in place until the end of the Texas Legislature’s 90th Regular Session on May 31, 2027.

Supporters, including former Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy, have argued that the program is necessary. Ramaswamy reportedly said it is needed because “American culture has venerated mediocrity,” suggesting that foreign workers are often better suited to meet the demands of American companies.

Labor groups strongly disagree. In its 2025 H-1B fact sheet, the AFL-CIO said employers often use the program as a cheaper alternative to hiring American workers. “In fiscal year 2019, 60 percent of H-1B positions were paid at the lowest two levels, meaning they were paid below the median wage for the occupation and location,” the document stated.

H-1B Investigation and political fallout

The Texas Tribune had earlier credited reporting by The Dallas Express on Texas A&M’s H-1B usage. The outlet had also filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s office against the university. According to the Tribune, those actions came before the Governor’s investigation, which led to the halt order just days later.

The issue has also raised questions in the private sector. Texas Instruments, ranked 17th with 1,040 approvals since 2020, carried out several layoffs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in September, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.

Those layoffs followed earlier job cuts and came after the company received a $1.61 billion award under the federal CHIPS Act. The funding was meant to expand its manufacturing presence in the United States.

