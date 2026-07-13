US Senator Lindsey Graham died on Saturday after suffering an aortic dissection. The 71 year-old Republican lawmaker from South Carolina had been seeking a fifth Senate term and was widely expected to contest the upcoming election, reported The Associated Press.

Following his death, the question arises who could succeed him in the Senate. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary senator to serve until January, while voters will elect a permanent replacement through a special election. Several prominent Republicans have emerged as possible contenders for the seat.

Pamela Evette

One of the strongest names under discussion is Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette. Evette served alongside Governor McMaster for nearly eight years and received his endorsement in this year’s race for governor. Although she lost the Republican gubernatorial runoff to Attorney General Alan Wilson on June 23, people familiar with the matter told AP that supporters from across South Carolina have encouraged her to enter the Senate race.

If she decides to run, her statewide profile and close ties with McMaster could make her one of the leading candidates.

Nancy Mace

US Representative Nancy Mace is also weighing a Senate campaign, according to AP. A person familiar with her plans told AP that Mace is considering entering the special election. She is not seeking another term in the House of Representatives, giving her flexibility to pursue the Senate seat.

Mace has built a national political profile in recent years and could attract significant attention if she joins the race.

Russell Fry

Another possible contender is Congressman Russell Fry. The two-term Republican represents the Myrtle Beach area and has become a close ally of US President Donald Trump. His growing influence within the Republican Party has made him one of the names frequently mentioned as a possible Senate candidate, AP reported.

Joe Wilson

Congressman Joe Wilson’s name also surfaced after Graham’s death. However, Wilson indicated he does not want to leave the House of Representatives. He said he assured President Trump that he plans to remain in the House because Republicans hold only a narrow majority there.

“My goal is to remain in the House to keep his two-vote majority for the American people!!!” Wilson said, as reported by AP.

How will new Senator be appointed?

Under South Carolina law, Governor Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary senator to serve until January. The filing period for the special Republican primary will begin on July 21, one week after the second Tuesday following Graham’s death, reported Associated Press.

The special primary is scheduled for August 11. If no candidate wins a majority, a runoff election will take place on August 25. The Republican nominee will then have just over two months to campaign before the general election on November 3.

The election schedule may also face legal questions because federal law requires military and overseas ballots for federal elections to be sent at least 45 days before Election Day. Election officials have not yet clarified how those requirements will be handled in this case, AP reported.