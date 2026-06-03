A college degree has been sold as a ticket to a better future. However, in today’s economy as tuition bills climb, student debt lingers longer, and employers rethink hiring requirements, manystudents and even families are asking an important question, what is a degree actually worth in dollars and cents? New data from the US Department of Education’s College Scorecard gives us a sneak peek to the median earnings of former students who received federal financial aid four years after graduation. While income is far from the only outcome that matters, the numbers reveal which institutions are delivering the strongest early-career paychecks and they paint a striking picture of where opportunity is concentrated.

Where the highest-paying degrees come from

Massachusetts Institute of Technology is at the top of the game where graduates report median annual earnings of $162,000 just four years after completing their degrees. The school’s dominance tells us a trend seen throughout the ranking, institutions with a strong focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics consistently produce some of the highest-paid graduates in America. According to data by Business Insider, engineering-heavy campuses such as California Institute of Technology, Harvey Mudd College, Stanford University, and Carnegie Mellon University all rank among the nation’s top earners.

MIT graduates reported median earnings of $162,000, followed by Caltech at $153,000. Healthcare-focused Samuel Merritt University placed third with median earnings of $148,000, while Stanford and Harvey Mudd tied at $137,000. Harvard graduates earned a median of $135,000, closely followed by Carnegie Mellon at $133,000 and the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis at $132,000.

The list also includes several elite private universities long associated with high-paying careers. Graduates of University of Chicago earned a median of $128,000, while those from University of Pennsylvania reported $125,000. Specialised institutions such as Franklin W. Olin College of Engineering, Touro University Nevada, and John Patrick University of Health and Applied Sciences also posted impressive outcomes, showing that strong earnings are not limited to household-name universities.

Healthcare and technology dominate the rankings

One pattern that can be observed throughout is that healthcare and technology are everywhere. Business Insider’s analysis found that engineering, computer science, healthcare, pharmaceutical sciences, nursing, and biomedical fields dominate the schools producing the highest-paid graduates.

Nursing-focused institutions such as Mount Sinai Phillips School of Nursing and Helene Fuld College of Nursing posted median earnings exceeding $114,000 and $117,000 respectively. Health-sciences schools including Rush University, American University of Health Sciences, and University of North Texas Health Science Center also secured places among the highest earners.

Technology-focused institutions were equally prominent. Computer science and engineering feature among the most popular majors at Stanford, MIT, Carnegie Mellon, Georgia Tech, Caltech, Cornell, Yale, Dartmouth, and several others. The concentration of graduates entering software engineering, data science, artificial intelligence, and other technical careers helps explain why these schools continue to produce such strong income outcomes early in graduates’ careers.

Business and economics remain powerful pathways as well. Schools such as Babson College, Claremont McKenna College, Columbia University, and Georgetown combine strong business, economics, and finance programs with extensive alumni networks that can translate into lucrative opportunities shortly after graduation.

The rankings come with important caveats. The College Scorecard’s earnings measure only captures former students who received federal aid, were earning income, and were not enrolled in another institution four years after graduation. It does not include every graduate, nor does it fully account for factors such as graduate school attendance, career changes, entrepreneurship, or regional differences in salary levels.

The ‘geography’ factor

Geography also plays a major role. Many of the highest-ranked schools are located in or near some of America’s most expensive labour markets, including California’s Bay Area, New York City, Boston, and other major metropolitan hubs. Higher salaries in these regions often reflect higher living costs as much as higher demand for talent.