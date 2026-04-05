If you have suddenly realised you’re missing a key ingredient or need to pick up something essential today, you are not alone, Easter comes with last-minute errands. The good news is that one of the biggest retail chains in the world is still available to shoppers.

Walmart is open today, even on Easter Sunday, and continues to run on its regular schedule. Most stores operate from early morning to late evening, generally between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., though local timings can differ slightly depending on the location.

Which grocery stores are open on Easter

Even with the holiday in full swing, several grocery chains are operating and offering customers the convenience of in-store shopping. Many outlets associated with the Kroger network are open across regions, along with widely recognised names like Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Safeway.

Stores such as BJ’s Wholesale Club, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, and Wegmans are also welcoming customers. Some may follow modified hours; for example, Meijer stays open from morning until midnight, while Giant Eagle locations typically shut earlier in the day.

Albertsons-affiliated stores, including Vons and Jewel-Osco, are also running on Easter, ensuring there are still multiple options for grocery shopping.

Which grocery stores are closed today

Not all supermarkets are open, as a few major chains observe Easter with a full-day closure. Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, Aldi, and Publix are among those that remain shut, so customers may need to rely on other stores for their needs.

Retail stores open on Easter Sunday

Aside from groceries, some retail outlets are still in operation, though often with reduced hours. Home Depot is open for part of the day, while stores like IKEA and REI also welcome shoppers for shorter durations.

Other outlets such as Sephora, Barnes & Noble, and pet-focused retailers including Petco and PetSmart are open, offering limited-hour access for customers.

Retail stores closed for the holiday

Many popular retail chains take a break on Easter, including department stores like Macy’s and Kohl’s. Fashion and home retailers such as TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and Lowe’s are also closed, along with office supply stores like Office Depot and OfficeMax.