US President Donald Trump was all up in arms on Truth Social after the 2026 Grammy Awards, an event that was rife with anti-ICE commentary and whatnot. However, it wasn’t musicians’ vocal criticism of America’s federal immigration authorities that compelled the MAGA leader to unload a furiously lengthy rant on social media. It was Grammy host Trevor Noah.

For the sixth (and final) time in a row, the Grammys welcomed back the South African comedian to helm the biggest music night of the year on Sunday, Feb 1 (US time). Given his indispensable post for the night, Noah took the opportunity and railed against the US president hot on the heels of the US Justice Department dumping a new trove of Epstein Files spanning millions of pages.

Trevor Noah roasts Trump after new Epstein Files dump

The famed comedian opened the 68th annual Grammy Awards with a monologue that took a vicious shot at Nicki Minaj in her absence. The joke was spurred by her recent attendance at a US Treasury event where she was awarded a Trump Gold Card, drawing attention to her potential pro-MAGA leaning on the politics scene.

“Nicki Minaj is not here… She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues,” Noah said midway through his opening monologue.

Trevor Noah takes another jab at Donald Trump at the #Grammys : “Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs to hang out with Bill Clinton”

“Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a**,” he continued while impersonating the POTUS. “I have it. Everybody’s saying it Nicki. I know they say it’s you, but it’s me. Womp Womp Womp. Look at it baby.”

But his shots at Trump didn’t end there. After pop star Billie Eilish scored the Song of the Year honour, Noah again took aim at the US president over his past ties with convicted sex offender and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and long-extended pursuit of Greenland, citing US national security.

“Well there you have it, Song of the Year. Congratulations, Billie Eilish! Wow! That is a Grammy that every artist wants,” the longtime Grammy host said.

“Almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense. I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.” Responding to the gasps heard in the background, Noah added, “So, oh I told you it’s my last year! What are you doing to do about it? Thanks. And what an amazing night it’s been.”

Trump’s threat to Trevor Noah

As Noah went all out with his multiple Trump jokes at the Grammys, the US president voiced his furious meltdown on his Truth Social platform. Hitting out against Trevor’s remarks, the Republican politician branded the annual music awards as the “WORST” and “virtually unwatchable.”

In his lengthy rant on Truth Social, Trump threatened to ruin the comedian’s career by potentially slapping him with a lawsuit for defamation. “The host, Trevor Noah, whoever, he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards,” the POTUS wrote online.

Donald Trump slams the #GRAMMYs and threatens to sue Trevor Noah over Epstein Island remark:



“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media.”

Calling Noah a “total loser,” he demanded the comedian get his facts straight. “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an MC, and suing him for plenty$… Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!”

Trump on Epstein Files

After DOJ’s Jan 30 Epstein Files dump that brought the brought that expanded the publicly accessible Epstein Library’s collection to more than 3 million pages, Trump once again slammed any suggestion that he was involved in the late financier’s nefarious deeds.

According to the New York Times, more than 5,300 files have references to Trump and related terms. Simple name-dropping doesn’t directly correlate to any wrongdoing. Notably, Trump has never been officially accused of harbouring a criminal link with Epstein.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One the next day of the release, he said, “I didn’t see it myself but I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left.”

Trump, who had been a close friend of Epstein’s until the early 200s, continues to downplay his past ties with the man. In late December, an email released by the DOJ showed that the US commander-in-chief was listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet eight times between 1993 and 1996. Contrary to the claims, Trump wrote on Truth Social in 2024: “I was never on Epstein’s Plane.”