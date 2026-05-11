The Donald Trump administration may be considering suspending the federal gas tax, as neither the US nor the Iranian leadership has hinted at any respite from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright gave an interview to NBC News over the weekend, while both sides fail to see eye to eye regarding terms for ending the war in the Middle East.

The top Trump aide admitted that the administration was “open to all ideas” to tackle the surging cost of gas, as the critical Strait of Hormuz remains effectively blocked. As uncertainty continues to define global relations and oil supply, Wright failed to offer a clear picture of where gas prices were headed next.

Federal gas tax suspension floated again amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

“All measures that can be taken to lower the price at the pump and lower the prices for Americans, this administration is in support of,” he told NBC News when asked whether officials would back the suspension of the federal gas tax. “We’re open to all ideas. Everything has trade-offs.”

As of July 1, 2024, federal taxes in the US include “excise taxes of 18.3 cents per gallon on gasoline and 24.3 cents per gallon on diesel fuel, and a Leaking Underground Storage Tank fee of 0.1 cents per gallon on both fuels,” according to the official US Energy Information Administration website.

In the wake of the US’s ongoing war with Iran, some American lawmakers introduced a bill in March to temporarily suspend the gas tax until October. US President Donald Trump previously said that he had “thought about” dropping the tax but pushed states to consider suspending their fuel taxes.

“People have talked about (a gas tax suspension),” he said. “It’s something we have in our pocket if we think it’s necessary.”

No gas predictions as Hormuz blockade fuels soaring prices

On Sunday, Wright was also unsure whether average gas prices could ultimately hit the $5 per gallon mark. However, he asserted he was “just avoiding price predictions,” inevitably going back on his previous claims about gas prices dropping below $3 per gallon by summer.

Despite what he told the US outlet in March, gas prices have only continued to rise, showing no signs of reverting to pre-war prices. According to data from the motor club AAA, gas prices hit a national average of $4.52 per gallon over the weekend, marking a rise of over 50% since the Iran war started on February 28.

“I can’t predict the price of energy in the short term or even the medium term, but what we’re doing is ending a 47-year conflict Iran has fought,” he said. “Death to the United States for 47 years, death to Israel.” Referring to the USA’s production of oil and natural gas, Wright still maintained, “But I will say, the United States is in a tremendous position.”

In the meantime, Trump has also given thought to resuming his “Project Freedom,” which seeks to use the US military to break Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, allowing for better ship navigation through the important waterway. The so-called US-led operation has been put on hold for the time being, with Trump attributing “mutual agreement” and “great progress” toward a deal with Tehran as the reason.

Even Wright recently told CBS News the US “did stop Project Freedom at Iran’s request,” adding, “f it’s clear in the next few days that there’s not a good path to a negotiated settlement, we’ll go back to the military method to open the strait.”