Amid a flurry of reshuffling and resignations at the White House, another one of US President Donald Trump’s aides has decided to walk out of the presidential mansion. Sonny Joy Nelson is leaving her role as special assistant to the POTUS and White House director of media affairs—a position she has held since the Republican leader began his second term in January 2025—to start her own media booking and communications consulting firm.

Nelson’s exit comes about a week after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced her plans to resign. Since the start of this year, the Trump admin has seen several top officials either phased out or quit their jobs. The most notable departures, except for Gabbard’s, include Attorney General Pam Bondi, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, among many others.

Axios originally broke the news on Friday. Her headline-making departure was immediately followed by numerous heartwarming goodbye messages from all official personnel who walked the corridors of the White House during her time as the Special Assistant to the President. A series of tweets ensued, as the likes of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and many others honoured her with praiseworthy titles, such as “the best media booker in the business,” “MAGA (and MAHA) warrior,” and “media affairs mastermind.”

Friday (US time) was Nelson’s last day at the White House.

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Nelson has since confirmed the Axios report, suggesting that she is leaving the president’s side to start her own communications firm, by re-posting the news outlet’s post on her personal account on X.

The North Carolina native gained attention in the MAGA circles as one of the first communications hires on Trump’s 2024 campaign. At the time, she stepped into the role of the director of media affairs, followed by multiple communications roles in the MAGA leader’s official world since 2020.

As she breaks away from Trumpworld in 2026, Sonny Joy Nelson will be turning her focus to her own business, which is called Cornerstone Strategics. She told Axios that her media relations and public affairs firm’s name was “inspired by Jesus as the cornerstone of my life and basis of my firm. The goal is to create media that not only looks good, but communicates something real and lasting.”

My sweet friend @sonnyjoynelson departed the White House today. She has been by my side for almost every single interview since the 2024 campaign. Not only is she the best media booker in the business — she is an incredible person, and respected by all. Love you, Sonny! ♥️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C4yUI3bPrm — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) May 29, 2026

In addition to starting a new professional journey, Nelson is also walking towards another personal milestone as she is expecting her second child this fall.

Before embarking on her full-time career ride, Nelson got her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Communication and Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcasting in Electronic Media from Campbell University.

White House bids Sonny Joy Nelson farewell

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X, “My sweet friend @sonnyjoynelson departed the White House today. She has been by my side for almost every single interview since the 2024 campaign. Not only is she the best media booker in the business — she is an incredible person, and respected by all. Love you, Sonny!”

Deputy Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Communication Director Kaelan Dorr called Nelson one of his “best friends in life,” further describing her as “an incredible mother, MAGA (and MAHA) warrior, and media affairs mastermind,” on X. “@sonnyjoynelson will be sorely missed at the White House but I cannot wait to see what God has in store for her next,” he added.

Sara A Carter, Trump’s Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) or ‘Drug Czar,’ tweeted, “Congratulations @sonnyjoynelson!!! God bless!!! You are a rockstar.”

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Director of Digital Content for the White House, Billy McLaughlin, praised Nelson, saying, “Watching Sonny lead Media Affairs at the White House while also being an incredible mom to little Isaiah, a loyal friend, and one of the kindest people I know has been inspiring to watch. Very few people could balance all of that at the level she has. Wishing her nothing but success as she launches her new business and prepares to welcome another baby boy later this summer. The best is yet to come.”

Former White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields added on X, “Sonny has been a great colleague and an even better friend. She’s a wonderful wife and mom, and I’m excited for her as she begins this next chapter and prepares to welcome baby number two later this year. Wishing her and her family all the best.”

Former Special Assistant to the President, Marc Lotter, “Excited for @sonnyjoynelson’s next chapter. She’s been a rock star since we worked together on the 2020 @TeamTrump campaign.”