US fighter jet crashes into sea in Japan

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 1:41 PM

The F/A-18 "experienced a mechanical issue that resulted in the crew ejecting while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea", said the Fleet in a statement.

US fighter jet crashes into sea in Japan (US Navy photo/File)

An American fighter jet deployed in Japan crashed on Monday into the sea off Okinawa, according to the US Pacific Fleet.

It added that the two crew were rescued immediately and safely, and “based on an initial assessment, both aviators are in good condition”, reports Efe news

The accident occurred some 280 km southeast of Okinawa’s capital Naha after the fighter jet took off from the nuclear-propelled aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

“Ronald Reagan has resumed normal operations,” said the Fleet, adding that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

