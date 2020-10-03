  • MORE MARKET STATS

US Elections: President Donald Trump to halt in-person campaigns for now after testing positive for COVID-19

October 3, 2020 8:39 AM

One of the president's top advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive on Thursday for the virus.

It is not clear when President Trump was exposed to coronavirus. (File image)

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager says all campaign events involving the president and his family will either be turned into virtual events or postponed until further notice.

Bill Stepien, who heads Trump’s reelection, says Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans to continue to his campaign schedule.

The announcement comes after Trump tweeted earlier Friday that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is not clear when the president was exposed. One of the president’s top advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive on Thursday for the virus. Two others — Utah Sen. Mike Lee and University of Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins — who attended Trump’s Rose Garden ceremony on Saturday to announce the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court — have also tested positive for the virus.

