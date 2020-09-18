  • MORE MARKET STATS

US banning use of WeChat, TikTok for national security

Sep 18, 2020

The Chinese app TikTok will also be banned by Nov. 12, but Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said early Friday on CNBC that access to that app may be possible if certain safeguards are in place.

The US will ban the use of WeChat Sunday to safeguard the national security of the United States.

At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations,” Ross said in a prepared statement.

The government said its order, previously announced by Trump in August, will ?combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data.”

Some security experts have raised concerns that ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company that owns TikTok, would maintain access to information on the 100 million TikTok users in the United States, creating a security risk.

