UN confirms support for efforts to stabilise Libya

By: | Published: November 4, 2018 8:08 AM

The country is struggling to make a democratic transition amid political division and unrest as well as dominance of armed groups and militias with shifting loyalties.

Libya has remained in chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi. (Representational photo: Reuters)

Deputy Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya Maria Ribeiro has stressed support of the UN to national and international efforts to establish stability in Libya.

Ribeiro made her remarks on Saturday during a visit to the new headquarter of the Libyan Higher Commission of Elections in the capital Tripoli, Xinhua reported.

Ribeiro told the Commission’s Board of Directors Member Abdulhakim Belkher that supporting the efforts to organise and conduct future elections of Libya is a key goal of the UN.

Earlier in May, the Islamic State (IS) carried out a deadly suicide attack on the headquarters of the commission, killing at least 14 people and injuring more than 10 others. It was the most violent IS attack in Tripoli for years.

Libya has remained in chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The country is struggling to make a democratic transition amid political division and unrest as well as dominance of armed groups and militias with shifting loyalties.

