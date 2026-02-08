The Russian invasion of Ukraine might draw to an end by June after nearly four years of intense fighting. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed on Saturday that the United States had proposed joint talks in Miami next week — with the war potentially ending ‘before the start of summer’. The remarks come mere days after the two countries wrapped up two days of US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi.

“The Americans are proposing that the parties end the war before the start of this summer, and will likely pressure the parties to adhere to this schedule. The (November mid-term US Congressional) elections are definitely more important to them. Let’s not be naive. And they say they want to get everything done by June,” Reuters quoted Zelenskyy as telling reporters.

The developments came a week after US President Donald Trump insisted that he had personally brokered a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The POTUS cited “extreme cold” weather as he heralded a weeklong pause in fighting last week. Kyiv is presently grappling with severe power shortages and a brutally cold stretch that has seen temperatures drop to minus 30 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Talks, negotiations drag on

Multiple rounds of negotiations have been held in recent months as fighting continues in various parts of Ukraine. The push for an early-summer deadline also follows US-brokered trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi that failed to produce a breakthrough on core issues such as territory and security guarantees. According to reports, they disagree on how to manage the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Moscow also continues to Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region — a condition that Kyiv has firmly rejected.

The Donald Trump government is likely to put pressure on Ukraine and Russia if the June deadline is not met. Zelensky also noted on Saturday that Washington has again proposed a ceasefire focused on halting strikes on energy targets. He asserted that Kyiv had agreed to observe such a truce if Russia committed to it. But Moscow was yet to respond.

Trump announces ceasefire, Moscow intensifies attacks

Trump had announced a personally-negotiated pause to the war on January 30 — insisting that Ukraine had been “very happy” to receive the news. The Kremlin had declined to comment on his claims and fighting has continued in the subsequent days of February 2026.

“Because of the cold, extreme cold… I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns. Because on top of everything else, it’s not what they need. Missiles coming to their towns [when it is this cold]. I thought It was a very good thing. Ukraine almost did not believe it and they were very happy to hear it as they are struggling very badly,” Trump had said.

Russia has continued its attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure over the past week. Zelensky said the strikes have forced nuclear power plants to reduce output and contributed to widespread power shortages during a bitter winter. At least 15 people were also killed and seven others injured when a Russian drone struck a service bus carrying miners in the Pavlohrad district of Ukraine on Saturday.