Thai mall gunman ‘shot dead’ after rampage: Officials

He was killed “thirty minutes ago” (0200 GMT), chief of the Crime Suppression Division Jirabhob Bhuridej told AFP. (Representative image)

The Thai soldier who killed at least 21 people and holed up in a mall overnight was “shot dead” on Sunday morning, police said, ending a near-24-hour ordeal which has stunned the country. He was killed “thirty minutes ago” (0200 GMT), chief of the Crime Suppression Division Jirabhob Bhuridej told AFP. The health minister and police chief confirmed the gunman’s death.