Yes, Suez Canal is still blocked! These outrageously funny memes on Twitter have some ‘Evergreen’ solutions

A general view of the container ship named 'Evergreen' stuck in the Suez Canal this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 27. (Photo: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters)

Suez Crisis latest news: Twitter has a solution for everything! So what if have teams of experts have not been able to refloat the giant Evergreen container ship stuck in the Suez canal, the social media has offered some unique or should we say downright crazy plans to open one of the most crucial waterways in the world. In case the present Suez crisis brings back the memories of 1956 tension, well, a bit of good news – nothing of THAT sort is happening right now. What has happened is that a 25-member, all-Indian crew of the Panama-flagged ship named Ever Given lost the path due to a strong gust of wind and robust tides and got wedged diagonally. This led to the blocking of the Suez Canal and hampering the supply chain between Asia and Europe. Latest reports suggest that the experts say that though water has flowing underneath the ship, it is still not clear when the giant vessel can be refloated back and free up the canal.

So now that you know what the Suez Crisis 2021 is, check out these brilliant memes that can surely put a smile on anybody’s face. Here are the coolest and funniest ‘solutions’ for unblocking the Suez Canal:

I’m sure this has been done a thousand times already but folks it’s evergreen, chag sameach pic.twitter.com/zN4zUZymCA — Eli Valley (@elivalley) March 27, 2021

only person who can solve Suez Canal problem : pic.twitter.com/rV3VAkArrQ — BROSKI (@xDDDGuy) March 26, 2021

The Suez Canal Authority hasn’t gotten the ship unstuck yet but they did make this great sizzle reel of them not getting the ship unstuck set to what sounds like a royalty-free version of the Tenet soundtrack https://t.co/WEf27ekums pic.twitter.com/ZRTeO3m7yU — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 25, 2021

My ambitious plan to free the boat is to push a huge cotton swab up the canal pic.twitter.com/ZnY4ehu8fx — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) March 25, 2021

Today’s Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship. pic.twitter.com/GVDjLxzErX — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) March 24, 2021

For those wondering why there are two names of the ship, a small detail. The name of the giant ship container IS ‘ Ever Given’. Yes, we have seen those bold letters painted on the shop saying ‘Evergreen’, but that’s NOT the name of the ship. It is the name of the company owning that ship! The latest satellite images have shown that there are over 100 small ships stuck in the unique ‘traffic jam’. There have been speculations on social media about Israel coming up with its own answer to the Suez Canal. Opened in the year 1869, Suez Canal has been the most important waterway. It can be gauged from the fact that in terms of trade, companies are losing USD $10 billion due to supplies stuck in the ships in the Suez Canal.