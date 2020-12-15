  • MORE MARKET STATS

Russia’s Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US presidential election

By: |
December 15, 2020 3:22 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out.

The Kremlin had said earlier that the Russian president would hold off on congratulating Biden until the winner was officially confirmed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election after weeks of holding out. Putin’s message to Biden came a day after the Electoral College confirmed Biden as the nation’s next president, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede that he had lost.

The Kremlin had said earlier that the Russian president would hold off on congratulating Biden until the winner was officially confirmed. “We are just waiting for the end of the internal political confrontation,” Putin said last month, referring to numerous Republican challenges to the vote count.

Related News

In his message, Putin wished Biden “every success,” according to a Kremlin statement Tuesday, and expressed confidence that “Russia and the US, which bear special responsibility for global security and stability can, despite the differences, really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing”.

The Russian president noted that “the Russian-American cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual respect would meet the interests of the people in both countries and the entire international community”. “For my part, I am ready for interaction and contact with you,” Putin was quoted by the Kremlin as saying.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Russia’s Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning US presidential election
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden aims to unify divided nation
2Joe Biden wins Electoral College vote, all eyes on ‘orderly transfer of power’
3COVID-19 vaccine drive: Largest vaccination campaign in US history gets underway