Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Ukrainian drones attack Moscow! Airport closed temporarily

The Russian Defense Ministry called the incident an “attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime”.

Written by FE Online
Russia-Ukraine War, Russia-Ukraine War latest news, Russia-Ukraine War top updates, Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Putin latest news, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian attacks,
Emergencies services members gather outside the damaged office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow. (Image: Reuters)

Three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow in the early hours on Sunday, the Russian authorities said. The incident has left one person injured. One of the four airports around Moscow was closed for traffic temporarily post the attack.

This marked the fourth such attempt at a strike on Moscow this July and the third this week alone. The Russian Defense Ministry called the incident an “attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime”. Out of the three drones which attacked the city, one was shot down by air defense systems and two others were jammed. The two drones crashed into the Moscow City business district in the capital.

Pictures of the crash site showed the facade of a skyscraper damaged on one floor. The attack “insignificantly damaged” the outsides of the two buildings in the Moscow city district, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

No flights went into or out of the Vnukovo airport on the southern outskirts of the city for about an hour, according to Tass, and the air space over Moscow and the outlying regions was temporarily closed for any aircraft. Those restrictions have since been lifted. Moscow authorities have also closed a street for traffic near the site of the crash in the Moscow City area.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, who rarely if ever take responsibility for attacks on Russian soil.
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported shooting down a Ukrainian drone outside Moscow on Friday. Two more drones struck the Russian capital on Monday, one of them falling in the center of the city near the Defense Ministry’s headquarters along the Moscow River about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the Kremlin. The other drone hit an office building in southern Moscow, gutting several upper floors.

In another attack on July 4, the Russian military said four drones were downed by air defenses on the outskirts of Moscow and a fifth was jammed by electronic warfare means and forced down.

(With AP inputs)

First published on: 30-07-2023 at 13:05 IST

