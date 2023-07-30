Russia-Ukraine War: African initiative could be a basis for peace but Ukrainian attacks making it impossible, claims Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed that an African-led initiative holds the potential for peace in Ukraine. However, he acknowledged the challenges in realizing this potential, primarily due to ongoing Ukrainian attacks that he claimed hindered the progress toward peace.

During a press conference following his meeting with African leaders in St. Petersburg on Friday, President Putin listened to their calls urging Moscow to advance with their peace plan. He mentioned that certain aspects of the peace initiative were being implemented, but some elements remained difficult or even impossible to put into action.

As per a Reuters report from June, the African mediation approach to the conflict could commence with confidence-building measures, followed by an agreement to cease hostilities, leading to negotiations between Russia and the West.

Putin highlighted that one of the key points in the initiative was a call for a ceasefire. However, he pointed out that the Ukrainian army was actively launching offensives and engaging in a large-scale strategic offensive operation. Given this situation, Russia could not comply with a ceasefire while being under attack.

Russia not rejecting talks with Ukraine

Regarding the prospects of initiating peace talks, President Putin clarified that his side did not reject the idea. He emphasized that for this process to commence, both sides needed to reach an agreement.

In contrast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected the notion of a ceasefire that would leave Russia in control of a significant portion of Ukrainian territory. He expressed concerns that such an arrangement would provide Russia’s forces with the opportunity to regroup after 17 months of arduous warfare.

The situation remains complex and sensitive, with both sides holding differing stances on how to proceed toward a lasting and meaningful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

(With Reuters Inputs)