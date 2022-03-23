  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Putin will use nuclear weapons if…’: Kremlin drops N-threat again as war rages in Kyiv suburbs, Mariupol

Russia Ukraine Crisis March 23 Updates: While the port city of Mariupol has been completely turned into ashes, capital Kyiv is still standing with Ukraine claiming that it has retaken nearby areas from the Russian forces.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Russia, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine News, Putin, Vladimir Putin
Candles and lights form a giant peace sign during the Avaaz peace vigil action in front of the European Council and Commission buildings March 22in Brussels, Belgium. Avaaz calls on Europe to get off Russian oil to stop the Ukraine war ahead of the European Council summit with US President Biden. Olivier Matthys/AP Images for Avaaz Foundation)

Russia Ukraine War March 23 Latest news: As the Russia-Ukraine War completes a month tomorrow, it is very clear that the swift ‘special military operations’ launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin has completely gone off-charts. Various reports from the Western intel agencies have suggested that the Russian offensive is stalled and yet to make any significant gains despite carpet bombing of major Ukrainian cities, something that Europe has not seen since the World War II days. While the port city of Mariupol has been completely turned into ashes, capital Kyiv is still standing with Ukraine claiming that it has retaken nearby areas from the Russian forces. As the world watches the events unfolding, here are top updates on the Russia-Ukraine war that you should know:

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.