Russia accuses Ukraine of major drone attack in 18 months! Pskov airport hit – More details here

Reports indicated that drones targeted an airport in the western Pskov region, resulting in a large-scale fire, as confirmed by the local governor and various media outlets.

Written by FE Online
Russia, Ukraine, Russia-Ukraine war
The drone strike in the Pskov region struck the airport situated in the region's namesake capital. (Representational Image/Reuters)

Russian officials On Wednesday leveled accusations against Ukraine, claiming that it had orchestrated a significant drone attack on Russian soil. This incident marks the most substantial drone assault since Moscow deployed its troops into Ukraine 18 months ago.

Reports indicated that drones targeted an airport in the western Pskov region, resulting in a large-scale fire, as confirmed by the local governor and various media outlets. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, additional drones were intercepted and shot down over several Russian regions, including Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan, Kaluga, and the Moscow region surrounding the capital city.

Pskov Governor cancels flights

The drone strike in the Pskov region struck the airport situated in the region’s namesake capital, causing damage to four Il-78 transport aircraft. Russia’s state news agency, Tass, cited emergency officials in reporting this development.

In response to the situation, Pskov regional Governor Mikhail Vedernikov took the precautionary measure of canceling all flights to and from the Pskov airport for the day. This decision was made to allow for a thorough assessment of the damage in daylight conditions.

Footage and images circulated on social media overnight, depicting smoke billowing over the city of Pskov and a significant blaze. Governor Vedernikov confirmed that there were no reported casualties, and the firefighting efforts had successfully contained the fire.

It is noteworthy that Pskov appeared to be the sole region where the drone attacks resulted in damage. Russian military sources reported that three drones were successfully intercepted over the Bryansk region, while Governor Andrei Klychkov of the Oryol region stated that two drones had been downed there. In the Ryazan, Kaluga, and Moscow regions, one drone each was brought down, with no reported damage or casualties in these areas.

(With AP Inputs)

Russia Ukraine News

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 09:11 IST

