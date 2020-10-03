  • MORE MARKET STATS

Officials: Suicide attack kills 13 in eastern Afghanistan

By: |
October 3, 2020 4:22 PM

A suicide truck bomb attack on Saturday killed at least 13 people in eastern Afghanistan, government officials said.

The attack happens as representatives of both the Afghan government and Taliban are opening intra-Afghan negotiations.

A suicide truck bomb attack on Saturday killed at least 13 people in eastern Afghanistan, government officials said. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian says that at least 38 people were wounded in the blast in Nangarhar province’s Ghanikhail district, when it hit near a mosque as locals were gathering for the afternoon prayers.

Provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani says that several armed men after the explosion wanted to enter the provincial district buildings but the Afghan forces killed them before reaching the facility. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but both Islamic State affiliates and Taliban are active in the area. Both groups have carried out attacks against the Afghan government, national security and defense personnel, and civilians.

Related News

The attack happens as representatives of both the Afghan government and Taliban are opening intra-Afghan negotiations in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar to end the country’s decades-long long war, following a US-Taliban peace deal signed February 29 in Doha.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Officials Suicide attack kills 13 in eastern Afghanistan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US Elections: President Donald Trump to halt in-person campaigns for now after testing positive for COVID-19
2‘Thanks for the chaos’: Spain’s Madrid becomes first European capital to return to Covid-19 lockdown
3Jamal Khashoggi murder: Activists seek justice on anniversary of Saudi journalist’s killing