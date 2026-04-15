In the year 2025, Hyderabad-born Sunjana Ramana faced her third H-1B rejection. That’s when she realised her American dream had finally crumbled. In an exclusive interview with FinancialExpress.com Sunjana shared how it broke her even after doing everything right. She was left with one pertinent question to answer – “You came to this country, had so much debt, got a well-paying job, and now you have to leave. What’s the point?,” That question, asked by a family friend, stayed with her.

“Coming from India, this exposure was both exhilarating and intimidating,” she says.

Sunjana’s American dream relied on H-1B and she had pulled all stops to get through. Her employer supported her through three attempts — in 2023, 2024, and 2025. “The first time I wasn’t selected, I felt okay; I had two more chances,” she says.

“The second time, I was scared. I knew I only had one more shot.” The third rejection changed everything. “Not getting selected the third time was a blow,” she admits. It was not just about her career anymore. It was about everything she had invested, financially, emotionally, and personally.

Sunjana’s move to the US

Sunjana grew up in Hyderabad in a household where the idea of the American dream was always present. “It stood for opportunity, growth, and the belief that hard work could take you further,” she told financialexpress.com

However, when she started applying for universities, she held herself back. “An Ivy League school like Columbia University was not even on my list,” she says. She was accepted into Columbia for a Master’s in Electrical Engineering and received the Tesla Scholar recognition.

“Reading that email was one of the most emotional moments of my life,” she says. “It felt like everything I had worked towards was finally coming together.”

When she moved to New York in August 2021, the reality of her decision hit. “Coming from India, this exposure was both exhilarating and intimidating,” she says. Once she landed in US, like many international students, her goal extended beyond academics. Getting a job in the US wasn’t optional, it was necessary.

The job search that tested everything

Sunjana threw herself into building skills in data science and engineering, juggling multiple jobs: course assistant, research assistant, and part-time jobs.

“Balancing coursework, part-time work, and daily life was challenging, but it taught me discipline and resilience,” she explains. But the real challenge came during job applications. She applied to over 1,000 roles. Most responses carried the same message, “Sorry, we do not sponsor visas.”

“Finding a visa-sponsored job as an international student is extremely challenging,” she says. Still, she persisted and eventually secured a role at QBE Insurance, first as an intern and then as a full-time Software Engineer in 2023.

Building a career under uncertainty

At QBE, she worked on scalable data pipelines and system workflows. But even with a stable job, uncertainty never left. “Being an immigrant meant operating with an uncertainty mindset,” she explains. “Every opportunity became more precious because long-term stability was never guaranteed.”

She spent her weekends building a startup, speaking at events, judging hackathons, and contributing to communities. “All of this was not ‘extra’; it was essential. I didn’t know when my reality would change.”

But after the H-1B rejections everything changed.

As her time in the US ran out, Sunjana had to rethink her path. Returning to India was one option. But another opportunity emerged, one tied to a decision she had made years earlier. Because she had graduated from Columbia, she was eligible for the UK’s High Potential Individual visa. “That one decision has changed the trajectory of my life,” she says. She received approval in December 2025, just weeks before her US deadline.

Choosing the UK, finding freedom

Sunjana moved to the UK in early 2026 and joined Antler as an Entrepreneur in Residence. For the first time in years, she felt a sense of control. “Moving to the UK gave me a sense of freedom I hadn’t felt before,” she says.

“The High Potential Individual visa gave me a quiet kind of choice,” she explains. “The ability to decide my next steps without being limited by visa rules.” She is now building her startup, Flax, focusing fully on her ideas without the constant pressure of immigration uncertainty.

Why more professionals are choosing alternatives

According to immigration attorney Kevin J. Andrews, Sunjana’s story is becoming increasingly common. A few years ago, candidates who missed the H-1B lottery focused on trying again. Today, the question has shifted to which country offers stability?

The US system still operates on a lottery, where “two out of three lose,” even among highly qualified candidates. Meanwhile, countries like the UK are offering structured alternatives. “The UK saw that and said, ‘We’ll take them,’” he told financialexpress.com over an email interaction. “The UK isn’t just benefiting from our broken system,” he adds. “They’re actively recruiting from it.”

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.