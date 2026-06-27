When people think of the world’s highest-paid CEOs, techies like Elon Musk usually come to mind. After all, Musk is building rockets, electric cars, robots and brain chips.

The man in second place is in a very different business. Kolkata-born Shankh Mitra, CEO of Welltower, runs a real estate company that owns senior housing communities, memory-care centres and medical office buildings across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

According to a recent WSJ report, the company’s board has awarded Mitra a stock-based compensation package officially valued at $821 million, including a single grant worth $789 million approved in October last year. At current market prices, the package is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion.

However, the award is tied to a long-term performance plan that stretches over the next decade. Half of the shares will vest only in 2031 if Mitra is still leading the company. The remaining shares depend on Welltower increasing its market value by 45% over five years while also beating major stock market indexes.

Only Tesla CEO Elon Musk ranks ahead of him. It is also one of the biggest compensation packages ever awarded to the chief executive of a publicly listed company in the past decade.

But unlike Musk, Mitra’s fortune is not tied to artificial intelligence, electric vehicles or space travel. Instead, it is built on one simple belief: America is getting older, and it needs far more places to care for its elderly population.

A simple bet: America is getting older

The huge compensation package is really an idea of Welltower’s biggest bet, that America’s ageing population will create enormous demand for senior housing over the coming years. The number of Americans aged 80 and above is expected to grow much faster than before.

According to the US Census Bureau, between 2010 and 2025, this age group grew by around 1.8% a year. From 2026 to 2030, the annual growth is expected to jump to 5.4%, taking the 80-plus population to nearly 19 million by the end of the decade.

This is largely because the baby boomer generation, around 78 million Americans, is now reaching the age when many people need assisted living, memory care and specialised healthcare.

On the other hand, America’s birth rate has been falling for years. Today, women in the US have about 1.63 children on average, well below the 2.1 births per woman needed to keep the population stable without immigration. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the country will reach a major turning point in 2030, when annual deaths are expected to outnumber births for the first time.

More elderly people, fewer places to live

While demand is expected to rise sharply, new senior housing projects have slowed down. High borrowing costs and rising construction expenses have made it difficult to build new retirement communities.

According to Welltower, the growth of senior housing properties in the US has more than halved over the past five years. Construction starts in 2024 were nearly two-thirds lower than in 2019.

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Welltower has spent the last few years preparing for this shortage.

In late 2025, the company announced $23 billion worth of property deals. It bought $14 billion worth of senior housing communities while selling $7.2 billion in office properties. The move shifted its focus heavily towards senior living, where income from existing properties was increasing by nearly 15% a year.

The company believes demand will only continue to grow. People aged 80 and above spend more than four times the national average on healthcare. That population is expected to almost double over the next decade, and Welltower wants to own the buildings where much of that spending takes place.

So far, the company’s strategy appears to be working. The company’s market value has climbed to around $136 billion.

From Kolkata to Wall Street: Meet Walltower CEO Shankh Mitra

Mitra was born and raised in Kolkata. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Instrumentation and Electronics Engineering from Jadavpur University before moving to the United States. He later completed an MBA in Applied Value Investing from Columbia Business School, where he graduated with Dean’s List honours.

His career began at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He later moved into investment management and worked at Fidelity Investments, Citadel Investment Group, and Millennium Partners, where he focused on real estate investments and portfolio management.

At Millennium Management, he led a team that analysed commercial real estate companies, selected investments, and managed portfolio risks.

Rise at Welltower

Mitra joined Welltower in 2016. Two years later, he became the company’s Chief Investment Officer. In April 2020, he took on additional responsibilities as Vice Chair and Chief Operating Officer.

On October 5, 2020, Welltower appointed him as CEO and added him to its Board of Directors. He succeeded Thomas J. DeRosa, who had led the company for more than six years.

At the time, lead independent director Jeffrey H. Donahue praised Mitra’s leadership, saying his “investing and operational acumen,” along with the efforts of the company’s senior leadership team, had placed Welltower “in a position of strength.” Donahue added that the board had “the utmost confidence in Shankh’s strategic vision and leadership.”

Welltower is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and an S&P 500 company that invests in healthcare real estate. During the tenure of Mitra’s predecessor, Welltower grew into one of “the world’s largest health and wellness real estate platforms.” Since taking over as CEO, Mitra has continued to build on that strategy.

Over the past year, Welltower delivered a 50% total shareholder return, a figure the board points to when defending performance-based rewards.

Why are CEO pay packages getting so large?

Mitra’s award is part of a growing trend of “moonshot” compensation packages. These plans promise massive rewards only if company leaders achieve ambitious long-term goals. The trend gained momentum after Elon Musk received Tesla’s landmark 2018 performance-based pay package, which was valued at roughly $56 billion.

Today, many of the biggest CEO compensation packages are made up of stock options or restricted stock that vest over several years and depend on companies meeting demanding performance targets.

That means the headline figures often represent potential future value rather than guaranteed cash. Mitra was not the only Indian-origin executive to feature among the world’s highest-paid CEOs. Nikesh Arora, the CEO of Palo Alto Networks, ranked eighth on the same list with a compensation package valued at $100 million.

Interestingly, Palo Alto Networks delivered a 7% one-year shareholder return, much lower.