For many non-resident Indians (NRIs), getting a loan in India is not just about income or creditworthiness. The country they work and reside can also influence how banks assess their application. While lenders do not officially classify countries as “good” or “bad” for lending, they look closely at factors such as employment stability, ease of verifying documents, sanctions risks and the likelihood of recovering dues if a borrower defaults. As banks also begin exploring artificial intelligence (AI) in lending, experts say technology could make processing faster, but paperwork and manual verification will continue to play a major role for now.

Speaking exclusively to Financial Express Digital, Suryadip Ghoshal, Co-Founder & Chief Analytics Officer at Think360.AI, said an NRI’s country of residence can quietly influence how Indian banks assess loan applications, even though lenders rarely state this openly. He discussed why some countries are viewed as lower or higher risk, how banks evaluate overseas borrowers, what AI could mean for NRI lending in the future, and how applicants can use AI tools themselves to prepare stronger loan applications before approaching a bank.

Do banks really look at country where an NRI lives?

Ghoshal said geography rarely appears as an official lending rule, but it often becomes an indirect indicator of how risky a borrower may be.

Banks do not publicly state that they favour applicants from one country over another. However, where an NRI lives can influence how an underwriter assesses the loan file. According to Ghoshal, lenders are generally comfortable with borrowers living in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Singapore and the Gulf region because these markets have been part of NRI lending for many years.

However, that does not mean every applicant from these countries receives the same treatment. “The Gulf and the big Western markets (US, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore) are well-trodden and lenders are comfortable there,” he said.

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Why are some countries seen as riskier than others?

The assessment goes beyond geography. Banks examine whether documents can be verified easily, whether the local economy is stable and whether the borrower is likely to continue earning enough to repay the loan.

Countries affected by sanctions, weak anti-money laundering controls or unstable economies often attract greater scrutiny. “The caution kicks in around sanctions or AML exposure, places where documents are hard to verify, and where the job or currency is shaky,” Ghoshal said.

He added that lenders do not simply divide countries into safe and unsafe categories. Instead, they judge whether the borrower is likely to continue earning and repaying the loan. “This is essentially what the underwriter tries to access. So, not policy restrictions but judgement on the stability of the economy, predictability of the job market, etc,” he said.

Are Gulf-based NRIs treated differently?

Many NRIs assume that high salaries in Gulf countries automatically improve their chances of getting a loan. Ghoshal said the reality is more nuanced. Although lenders are familiar with Gulf applicants, they also know that employment there is often contract-based and may not provide the same level of job security or social protection available in many Western countries.

As a result, banks pay closer attention to whether income is likely to continue throughout the loan tenure. “Gulf salaries are high but contract-based with no social safety net, so income continuity gets a harder look,” he said.

What is the biggest concern for banks?

According to Ghoshal, the biggest issue is not nationality but repayment. Banks want to know whether an NRI can continue paying installments from overseas and whether recovery will be possible if repayments stop.

“Underneath all of it sits one lens: flight risk. Can the person keep paying from abroad, and can you recover if they stop. Geography is just a proxy for that,” he said. In other words, the country where an NRI lives becomes one of several indicators banks use to estimate future repayment behaviour.

Do regulations also influence lending decisions?

Compliance requirements also shape lending decisions. Banks examine whether an applicant lives in a jurisdiction that raises concerns related to anti-money laundering (AML), sanctions or the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

However, Ghoshal said these cases remain limited. “Policies are more around FATF countries. But those are few and hardly targeted actively,” he said.

Is it regulation, politics or economics that drives these decisions?

Ghoshal believes the answer is a combination of several factors, although risk management remains the biggest driver. “Mostly risk and compliance, with a bit of everything,” he said.

He said compliance includes AML checks, sanctions screening and FATF requirements. Economic conditions also matter because banks want confidence that borrowers can continue earning and remitting money to India. “Economics is whether they keep paying if the job or the currency turns, and whether money remits back cleanly,” he said.

Banks also examine operational issues, such as how easily they can verify overseas salary documents and how difficult it would be to recover money if an NRI defaults while living abroad. Politics becomes relevant only when it creates instability or capital controls that increase lending risk.

Does the type of loan make a difference?

Ghoshal said most loans taken by NRIs are secured loans such as home loans or loans against property. In such cases, banks recover dues through assets located in India rather than by pursuing borrowers overseas.

“Since bulk of the NRI loans are secured (home loans, loans against property or deposits) – the recovery happens in India and hence contract law enforceability does not matter that much. For unsecured loans that may also matter,” he said.

Do most NRIs know this before applying?

Many applicants are unaware that their country of residence can influence how smoothly their application moves. Banks usually do not mention geography as the reason behind delays or rejection. Instead, applicants often experience additional document requests, longer processing times or rejection without a detailed explanation.

“Mostly not. It rarely shows up in writing, and a decline won’t say ‘your country’,” Ghoshal said. He added that applicants from countries where banks are already comfortable may never notice these checks. “Whatever awareness exists comes from brokers and word of mouth, not the bank,” he said.

Can AI change the way banks process NRI loan applications?

Even though artificial intelligence has entered several areas of banking, it has not yet become a major part of NRI loan underwriting. Most applications still depend on manual verification of documents, employment records and income proof.

Ghoshal believes AI will first make loan processing faster rather than change how banks judge risk. “Speed, mostly. Reading payslips, contracts and statements is exactly what these models are good at, so a file that takes weeks could clear in days,” he said.

He added that AI could also make processing more consistent because every application would go through the same checks. “You’d also get consistency, same rules whoever picks up the case, and cleaner currency and income conversion. But the core doesn’t move. The thin Indian bureau file and the offshore data are still the constraint.”

Why won’t AI immediately transform NRI lending?

The biggest challenge is the lack of reliable data that AI models can use to assess overseas borrowers. Unlike domestic borrowers, many NRIs have limited credit histories in India. Banks also have restricted access to verified financial information from other countries.

As a result, AI cannot accurately predict repayment behaviour in the same way it does for borrowers with extensive domestic credit records. “This is an AI (document) play, not an ML (scoring) one, because there’s still nothing to score on. AI speeds up handling what’s there. It doesn’t create data that isn’t,” Ghoshal said.

AI can organise and verify documents much faster, but it cannot replace missing financial information.

Will AI make loan approvals fairer?

Ghoshal believes AI is likely to reduce processing time. However, whether it makes lending fairer depends on how banks use the technology. For now, AI will mainly help with paperwork.

“Faster, almost certainly. Since in the NRI case, the AI is mostly leveraged for documentation rather than risk evaluation, the model fairness process is more around how many foreign languages does the bank’s AI process support,” he said.

The bigger challenge will emerge if banks begin using machine learning models to decide whether applicants qualify for loans.

Can AI also create new risks?

According to Ghoshal, AI has the potential to reduce differences between individual loan officers because every applicant can be assessed using the same standards.

However, poorly designed models could repeat existing biases instead of removing them. “When ML/AI models become part of underwriting, fairness of model will be a major open question,” he said.

He added that a well-designed system could improve consistency. “Done well, the same test applies to a Nairobi applicant and a Dubai one, and an individual officer whim drops out,” he said.

At the same time, he warned that AI can also learn patterns that already exist in historical lending data. “Done badly, the model just learns the biases already sitting in the data and applies them at scale, with less explanation than a human gives. And with NRI data this thin country or employer quietly becomes a stand-in for something the bank isn’t supposed to judge on,” he said.

This means applicants could still face unfair outcomes if AI relies too heavily on country of residence or employer instead of individual financial strength.

How could the RBI’s draft AI guidelines affect banks?

The Reserve Bank of India’s draft framework for responsible AI could shape how banks build future AI systems for lending. Ghoshal said the proposals make it harder for banks to deploy AI without proper oversight. “It raises the bar and the cost of building it. Board-level ownership, validation, explainability, human in the loop, all expectations now, not nice-to-haves,” he said.

He added that one of the biggest changes for NRI lending involves accountability for third-party data. Banks often rely on external vendors for overseas financial information. Under the proposed framework, lenders would remain responsible for how that data is collected and used. “The part that lands hardest on NRI lending is third-party accountability. Lean on an overseas data vendor or an outside score and you own its governance, which makes casual use of foreign data harder,” he said.

He also said banks will have to consider India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) law and rules governing cross-border data transfers. “Stack that on DPDP and the cross-border data rules and most banks will build slowly and keep the manual layer,” he said.

Since the RBI’s draft framework remains open for public comments, some details may still change before the final rules are issued. “The draft’s open for comment till late July, so the details can still shift,” Ghoshal said.

Can NRIs use AI to improve their loan applications?

While banks have not yet started using AI extensively for NRI loan approvals, applicants can already use consumer AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini to prepare stronger applications before approaching a lender.

Ghoshal said applicants should first understand the difference between bank-side AI and consumer AI. “Be clear first what kind of AI this is. It isn’t the bank’s model deciding your loan, and it’s nothing to do with the regulated side. It’s your own AI, working as a prep assistant before you ever touch the bank’s portal,” he said.

He added that most banks have digital application journeys, but they do not help applicants organise or prepare documents before submission. “That prep gap is what the NRI fills, and it’s a prompt-skill question, not a bank-tech one,” he said.

How can AI help before you even start the application?

Ghoshal said the first step is building the right document checklist. Instead of searching multiple websites, applicants can ask AI to generate a checklist tailored to their bank, country of residence and loan type.

“Step one is the checklist. Tell the AI exactly who you are and what you want: ‘I’m a salaried NRI in the UAE applying to [bank] for a home loan on a resale flat in Pune. Build the exact document checklist for this bank, this product and my country, and flag anything specific to UAE applicants,'” he said.

He said AI can also compare the applicant’s documents against that checklist and point out missing paperwork before submission. However, he advised applicants to verify every response themselves. “Two habits from the start: verify whatever it produces, and don’t paste sensitive documents into tools you don’t trust,” he said.

Can AI identify mistakes before the bank does?

One of the biggest reasons for delays is incomplete or inconsistent documentation. Ghoshal said applicants should ask AI to review their file from the perspective of a strict loan officer.

“Give the AI the checklist and your actual file, and prompt it to work against you, not for you: ‘Play a strict underwriter. List every inconsistency, gap or thing that would make you ask for a clarification,'” he said.

He said AI can quickly detect issues that often delay approvals. “It’s quick at the boring, fatal stuff. A missing month in a six-month statement. A salary slip whose figure doesn’t match the credit landing in your account. Your name is spelled three ways across passport, PAN and bank records. An expired visa page, or a document that needs attestation you haven’t done,” he said.

The quality of the answer depends on the prompt used. “‘Check this’ gets you nothing, ‘find what a picky officer would reject’ gets a real list. Treat the output as flags to check, not fixes to trust. It’ll miss some and invent others,” he said.

Can AI organise foreign salary documents better?

Another challenge for many NRIs is presenting foreign salary slips and bank statements in a format Indian banks can review quickly. Ghoshal said AI can convert salary structures into simple monthly summaries.

“The job is turning a Dubai or London payslip into the monthly INR figure an underwriter reads at a glance. AI handles the layout well: map your pay structure, base, allowances, bonus, into gross and net, and build a clean month-by-month table of salary credits,” he said.

He warned applicants not to depend on AI for exchange rates. “Don’t use whatever live rate Google shows today, and don’t let the AI use a rate from its own memory, because those are often stale or just wrong,” he said.

Instead, applicants should use RBI reference rates or their bank’s exchange rate. “Pick a defensible, dated source and put it on the sheet. The cleanest is the RBI reference rate for your currency on a fixed date, or your bank’s own card rate,” he said.

He advised applicants to use month-end rates or conservative averages across the income period. “Don’t cherry-pick a favourable spike, because the officer will re-check,” he said.

The summary itself should also be easy to verify. “Have the AI produce a five-column table: month, foreign-currency credit, rate used, source of the rate, INR equivalent. That’s what a human verifies in seconds. Then look up two or three of those rates yourself on the RBI site to confirm the AI didn’t drift,” he said.

What if someone has worked in several countries?

Many NRIs have switched jobs across different countries over several years. According to Ghoshal, AI can organise scattered financial records into one clear employment timeline. “This is where it earns its keep. If you’ve worked in three countries over ten years, your history is a mess of currencies, formats and gaps, and an underwriter rebuilding that by hand is where files stall,” he said.

He suggested asking AI to prepare one consolidated employment and income summary. “Feed the AI the statements and payslips and prompt it to build one narrative: a single employment-and-income timeline, everything in INR on a stated rate, with any gap between jobs written up in a line rather than left as a whole,” he said.

Applicants can also request a cover note that explains job changes and salary progression. “Ask for a one-page cover note that walks the officer through the cross-border story, this employer, then this move, income rising like so,” he said.

However, every figure should remain traceable. “The rule that keeps it safe is traceability: every figure on the summary points back to a specific source document, because that’s the first thing they spot-check. You’re making the underwriter’s job easy, not hiding anything,” he said.

Can AI help applicants understand FEMA rules?

Ghoshal believes AI can help applicants understand FEMA requirements before applying, but it should never replace professional advice. “Use it to get oriented, not to get a ruling,” he said.

Applicants can ask AI about suitable account types, repayment methods, power of attorney and repatriation rules. “Prompt it with your situation and ask for the lay of the land: which account type fits (NRE, NRO, FCNR), how repayment has to be routed, what property is off-limits, how repatriation and power of attorney work,” he said.

AI can also flag common mistakes. “Ask for a short checklist tied to your loan type and have it flag the obvious traps, the classic ones being the wrong account for repayment, or trying to finance agricultural land or a farmhouse, which NRIs can’t buy,” he said.

Even then, applicants should verify everything with professionals. “Then confirm with the bank or a CA before you act. FEMA is fiddly and it moves, and it’s exactly the kind of topic where an AI hands you a confident, clean, wrong answer. Use it to walk in informed and to prepare sharp questions, not to sign off on your own compliance,” he said.

What should applicants always verify themselves?

Ghoshal said AI should help organise information, but applicants remain responsible for accuracy. “Assume it can be wrong and check the things that sink applications. Every number against its source document. Every exchange rate and the date it applies to. Names and figures matching across all your papers. Nothing quietly rounded up, nothing invented to fill a gap, no FEMA or eligibility claim taken on faith,” he said.

He recommended checking samples manually instead of relying entirely on AI. “The simplest way: check samples at each turn. While the AI drafts and arranges, the customer owns accuracy. Do it that way and it makes a manual process faster and cleaner. Skip the checking and it quietly plants the exact errors you were trying to remove,” he said.

Ghoshal advised applicants to begin with the bank where they already maintain their NRE or NRO account, as existing relationships often make the process smoother.

He also said applicants should collect all required documents before applying, including overseas salary slips, employment contracts, Indian and overseas bank statements, passport, visa, PAN, address proof and any required attestations. “A resident co-applicant or a power of attorney smooths both servicing and processing,” he said.

According to him, documentation often matters more than salary alone. “A complete, verifiable file beats a thin one attached to a great salary every time,” he said.

Applicants should also remember that lending policies differ across institutions. “And if one lender says no, try another, country appetite varies, and one decline isn’t the market’s verdict,” he said.

Disclaimer: This article is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as financial advice. Financial Express does not endorse or discourage the use of artificial intelligence tools in preparing loan documents. Finance laws and loan application requirements vary based on individual circumstances. Applicants should independently verify all information and consult qualified loan or authorised experts before submitting any application or making loan-related decisions.