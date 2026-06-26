While social media documents a rising trend of “return to India” confessions from numerous non-resident Indians (NRIs), an elderly woman’s emotional plea to regain her Indian citizenship is unfolding in the subcontinent in real time.

Originally from Chintagumpala village in Chinaganjam Mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma moved to the United States decades ago to live with her son following the personal tragedy of her husband’s death. As fate would have it, she secured her US citizenship in July 2000, as seen in a video gaining viral fame on X. Although one might believe she called the US home for the following 18 years, her heart always stayed in her “motherland.”

As Mahalakshmamma nears 95, her grounded life story has tugged on many heartstrings. The video of her heartwarming appeal to a local collector seeking expedited restoration of her Indian citizenship has gone viral on social media after a senior Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official’s comments about the Indian passport not being conclusive proof of one’s citizenship prompted chaotic frenzy online.

Andhra woman makes emotional plea to regain Indian citizenship

During an appearance before Bapatla Collector Vinod Kumar for an official inquiry into her Indian citizenship application on Tuesday, Mahalakshmamma said, “Collector garu, I am nearing 95 years of age. My only wish is to spend my final days in my motherland as an Indian citizen,” as quoted by ETV Bharat.

“I want my last rites to be performed in my native village. I have already given up my US citizenship. Please help me obtain Indian citizenship at the earliest.”

Speaking to the regional official, the elderly Andhra-origin woman assured authorities that she would respect the Indian constitution and abide by all national laws if granted citizenship again. As she urged that she be allowed to spend her remaining life in the country where she was born, the collector assuaged her fears, saying, “The district administration will complete the inquiry and submit its report to the State Secretariat in Amaravati.”

“The state government will then forward it to the Central government for a final decision. We are hopeful that Mahalakshmamma will receive Indian citizenship soon,” Collector Kumar added.

🇮🇳 **"I want to die as an Indian."**



At 94, Kondragunta Mahalakshmamma has renounced her US citizenship after nearly two decades in America and is pleading to regain her Indian citizenship.



Having returned to Andhra Pradesh in 2018, her final wish is simple: to spend her… pic.twitter.com/H8k4yXuAlb — RB. (@KailashVashi) June 26, 2026

Mahalakshmamma’s son, Dr K Buchaiah Choudhary, a renowned cancer specialist, stood by her side during the official inquiry. Having already attained Indian citizenship, he currently serves as the director of NRI Medical College in Mangalagiri.

The 94-year-old Andhra woman returned to her native village with her family from the US in 2018. Since then, she has been living in Chintagumpala and gave up her US citizenship before submitting an online application to regain her Indian citizenship.

Indian parents and their ‘motherland’ connection

Mahalakshmamma’s story reflects a larger struggle highlighted in countless Indian American families with ailing elders who severely yearn for a sense of belonging in the US after leaving their “motherland” behind.

As quoted in a 2024 report by IndiaCurrents, “For elders of Indian origin, finding Apnapan – a sense of belonging – is a key component of ensuring wellbeing as they age,” said Annapurna Pandey, an anthropologist at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who studies the changing life experiences of elderly Indian immigrants as they grow old in the US, and has also penned the study ‘Getting Old in North America: The Dilemmas of Diasporic Indians’ in “Culture Change in India.”

A years-old Stanford University School of Medicine study on ‘Asian Indian American Older Adults’ states that parents or grandparents who immigrated to the US to be reunited with their adult children to spend their old age in their children’s care “are at high risk of being isolated and lonely (language barriers, lack of independent transportation), lack health benefits, depend on their children or family, and suffer from culture shock.”

The study further highlighted that older Asian Indian immigrants often financially depend on their children and face challenges in a culturally different society, as factors like language barriers, culture mismatch, new lifestyle factors, and role-reversal continue to impact their psyche.

Even Dr Neha Jain, a geriatric psychiatrist at the University of Connecticut, reiterated the sentiment years ago that ethnic elderly in the US are among the most isolated people in the country, noting, “even before the corona pandemic, isolation is really one of the biggest issues for the older Indian immigrant population,” as quoted by American Kahani.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalised guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

