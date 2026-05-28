A new survey by Swiss private bank Banque Lombard Odier & Cie SA found that only 26.9% of high-net-worth individuals in Asia-Pacific have a complete succession plan in place. At the same time, 39.4% said they had no succession planning at all, reported Bloomberg.

The findings raise concerns about the future stability of many family-controlled businesses and investment empires across the region. According to Bloomberg report, older generations still hold strong control over wealth and decision-making, while younger family members seek clearer leadership structures and greater transparency.

The report came at a time when wealthy families around the world are preparing to hand over trillions of dollars to their children and heirs over the coming decades. In Asia, the challenge carries greater pressure because many fortunes remain tied to family-run businesses and property empires built by first-generation entrepreneurs.

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The survey suggested that many older tycoons remain reluctant to step away from leadership roles or involve younger family members in major decisions. Banque Lombard Odier described this attitude as a sign of complacency toward succession planning.

Why are Asia’s wealthy families avoiding succession talks?

The survey revealed major communication gaps between generations inside wealthy households. Only 5% of baby boomers believed poor communication could create problems for succession planning, reported Bloomberg citing the survey. Younger generations viewed the issue very differently. Around 30% of Gen Z respondents, 32.2% of Millennials, and 32.6% of Gen X participants said a lack of open discussions could become a serious challenge.

The report said this divide may reflect stronger confidence among older generations. It also suggested many older family members may avoid open conversations about wealth transfer and control.

The study also showed younger family members care far more about smooth leadership transitions than their parents or grandparents, according to Bloomberg report.

Only 13.6% of boomers viewed a smooth transfer of ownership and leadership as a major concern. In comparison, 37.4% of Millennials and 30% of Gen Z respondents said succession and leadership transfer ranked among their top priorities.

The findings also raise concerns about growing tension between traditional family control and the expectations of younger heirs, many of whom want clearer governance structures and stronger involvement in decision-making.

Across Asia, several wealthy business dynasties already face public disputes linked to succession issues.

In Singapore, a feud inside the family of the country’s richest household exposed the risks of unresolved inheritance and leadership conflicts. In Hong Kong, the Cheng family’s real estate empire faced debt troubles that raised fresh questions about how the next generation manages large family businesses, reported Bloomberg.

Such cases have increased concerns among private banks and wealth advisers about whether many Asian family fortunes can survive across multiple generations.

Which Asian markets are least prepared for succession planning?

The survey identified Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines as some of the least prepared markets for succession planning, according to Bloomberg report. About half of respondents in these places said they either had no succession plan or believed such planning did not apply to them.

The lack of preparation may create long-term risks for family-owned companies, investment portfolios, and inherited property wealth. Wealth advisers often warn that unclear succession structures can lead to family disputes, legal battles, management problems, and business instability.

Many Asian fortunes also remain concentrated in businesses founded by first-generation entrepreneurs who built companies rapidly over the past few decades. Experts believe these founders often struggle emotionally with handing over control to heirs or outside professionals, reported Bloomberg.

Some wealthy families now face a difficult decision. They must choose whether to pass leadership directly to children or hire professional managers to run family businesses and investments.

Private banks and wealth management firms increasingly encourage clients to create formal governance systems, family constitutions, and long-term inheritance plans. Such structures can help reduce conflicts and protect family wealth over generations.

According to Bloomberg report, Banque Lombard Odier conducted the survey between December 2025 and February 2026. The study included more than 390 wealthy individuals across Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the Philippines. Participants included clients with at least $1 million in investable assets.