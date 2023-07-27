SpaceX, the company led by Elon Musk, is getting ready to launch an enormous private communications satellite on Thursday, July 27. This satellite, called Jupiter 3, is specially built to provide internet services to people in North and South America.

Ever wondered what it takes to transport a 9 ton satellite from the West Coast to the Space Coast?



Read our latest blog post documenting JUPITER 3’s journey across the country from the manufacturing facility to the launch site ✈https://t.co/WpUOgA5AbR@Maxar #JUPITER3 pic.twitter.com/L4F9EFjk1h — Hughes (@HughesConnects) July 19, 2023

The launch will happen from Launch Complex-39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX is looking for a successful launch of the satellite at 8.34 AM IST on Thursday. The rocket that will carry Jupiter 3, known as the Falcon Heavy, used to have the highest capacity to carry stuff into space compared to all other rockets in operation. But then NASA’s Artemis 1 mission with the Space Launch System (SLS) came along and beat its record.



However, SpaceX’s Starship rocket system, which they are still working on, is expected to be even more powerful than the Falcon Heavy and SLS. It is said that the new satellite, Jupiter 3 has advanced features that has the capability of 500 GBps. The architecture of the satellite consists of miniaturisation of electronics, solid-state amplifiers and more efficient antenna designs, according to Maxar, the company that built the satellite.



The customers of America and Latin America will be able to experience broadband with speeds as high as 100 Mbps, according to Hughes.