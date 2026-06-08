The US-Israeli war against Iran continued unabated on Monday with fresh strikes launched across the Middle East.
Here are the latest updates on June 8:
- Israel launched airstrikes early Monday targeting central and western Iran in response to missile fire. Iranian state television reported the sound of explosions being heard in Isfahan, Tabriz and Tehran.
- Iran has closed the airspace around Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.
- Tel Aviv had also launched strikes in the Beirut area on Sunday — the first time since the US announced a truce plan for Lebanon last week.
- Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at Israel overnight and marking the most serious violation of the ceasefire agreed upon in early April.
- US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will have “no choice” but to accept any “deal the United States negotiates with Iran”. The POTUS insisted that “he called the shots”.
- According to an Axios report, the two leaders had also held talks on Sunday as Trump told Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran’s missile strikes.
- Brent has climbed back toward the $96–$97 mark after a fresh escalation in regional conflicts
- Iranian media reported Tehran could move to block Bab al-Mandab if Israel escalates further. The route has remained largely open during the current conflict, serving as a key export corridor for Gulf oil producers.
Diplomatic efforts face a major test
The latest exchange marks the most serious confrontation between Israel and Iran since their April truce and presents a major challenge to ongoing diplomatic efforts.
Trump, speaking to Fox News, criticised the Iranian missile launches and suggested they were undermining the chances of a negotiated settlement.
"It's not going to help," he said, adding that he had urged Tehran to "get back to the table and make a deal."
With Israeli strikes hitting Iranian territory, missile attacks resuming and threats emerging against one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough now appear increasingly uncertain.
Iran also targets sites in Iraq
Separately, Iran's military said it carried out strikes against what it described as "terrorist groups" in neighbouring Iraq.
Iran's semi-official Mehr News agency reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted what it called terrorist headquarters in Sulaymaniyah, a city in Iraq's Kurdish region near the Iranian border.
Israel Strikes Iran Despite Trump’s Warning
The conflict between Israel and Iran took a sharp turn on Monday after Israel launched strikes on military targets inside Iran, despite US President Donald Trump's push to prevent further escalation. The fresh exchange of fire has raised fears of a wider regional crisis and is putting already fragile diplomatic efforts under severe strain.
Why Bab al-Mandab matters
The Bab al-Mandab Strait sits between Yemen and the African nations of Djibouti and Eritrea at the southern entrance to the Red Sea. It serves as a critical gateway to the Suez Canal and is one of the world's most important shipping routes, linking Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
At its narrowest point, the strait is only about 29 kilometres (18 miles) wide. Nearly 15% of global maritime trade passes through it.
The route has already been under pressure in recent years. In late 2023, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels began attacking commercial ships in response to Israel's war in Gaza. The attacks forced many shipping companies to reroute vessels around southern Africa, adding weeks to voyages and significantly increasing fuel, insurance and labour costs.
Industry estimates suggest disruptions linked to attacks in the region between 2023 and 2025 may have cost the global shipping industry around $20 billion annually.
Iran warns it could block Bab al-Mandab
As military tensions rose, Iran also issued a warning that could have major consequences for global trade.
Ali Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, said Tehran could move to block the Bab al-Mandab Strait if Israel continued escalating the conflict.
"The current security situation in Bab al-Mandab should not lead the enemy into miscalculation," Velayati said in comments carried by Iranian media.
He added: "The choice is yours: stop this foolishness or enter a balanced equation for disciplining the two straits."
Analysts say Iran could attempt such a move through its regional ally, the Houthi movement in Yemen, which controls territory along the strategic waterway.
Trump urged Netanyahu to hold back
The Israeli operation came just hours after President Donald Trump reportedly asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to launch retaliatory strikes against Iran.
According to a US official, Trump spoke with Netanyahu by phone on Sunday and urged him to avoid further inflaming tensions in the region. The president reportedly told the Israeli leader that he believed a deal with Iran was still within reach and that military escalation could jeopardise diplomatic efforts.
Trump has publicly signalled his frustration with Israel's stance. In remarks to the Financial Times, he said Netanyahu would have to accept any agreement reached between Washington and Tehran.
"I call all the shots," Trump said, adding that the Israeli prime minister "doesn't call the shots."
The latest phone call was said to be less heated than a previous conversation between the two leaders last week, which reportedly became tense. Even so, Trump's message remained clear: he wanted Israel to avoid retaliatory action and give diplomacy a chance.
Israel launches strikes across Iran
The Israeli military said it carried out attacks on military targets in western and central Iran early Monday. While Israel did not immediately provide further details about the operation, Iranian media reported explosions in several cities.
According to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), blasts were heard in Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan. The IRGC claimed Israel used "air-launched ballistic missiles" during the strikes.
State-run Iranian outlets Mehr News and IRIB also reported multiple loud explosions in the three cities, including the capital, Tehran.
The strikes came after Israel said it had intercepted waves of Iranian missiles fired toward its territory. The missile launches marked the first direct Iranian strikes on Israel since early April, when the two sides agreed to a truce.