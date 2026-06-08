08:50 (IST) 8 Jun 2026

The latest exchange marks the most serious confrontation between Israel and Iran since their April truce and presents a major challenge to ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Trump, speaking to Fox News, criticised the Iranian missile launches and suggested they were undermining the chances of a negotiated settlement.

"It's not going to help," he said, adding that he had urged Tehran to "get back to the table and make a deal."

With Israeli strikes hitting Iranian territory, missile attacks resuming and threats emerging against one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough now appear increasingly uncertain.