Iran War latest news: Key Developments June 3
- Tensions across the Middle East rose sharply after Iran launched missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, while the United States carried out fresh strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, opening a new front in the already volatile regional conflict.
- US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the military action on Qeshm Island was a direct response to attempted Iranian attacks across the Middle East and involved strikes on an Iranian military ground control station.
- Air raid sirens sounded in both Kuwait and Bahrain. In response, Bahrain has shut its airspace and grounded civilian flights.
- CENTCOM stated that Iran fired several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbours, but none successfully reached their intended targets.
- Earlier on the same day, the US military said it had disabled an oil tanker traveling toward an Iranian port by striking the vessel with a Hellfire missile.
- The IRGC said it launched missiles at a Liberian-flagged vessel identified as the Panaya near the Strait of Hormuz
- Rubio has ruled out lifting sanctions on Iran in return for a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying any sanctions relief would depend on Tehran giving up its stockpile of enriched uranium.
- Brent crude oil is trading at approximately $95.95 to $96.15 per barrel.
- Trump denied reports that US-Iran talks had stalled, calling them “fake news.”
Kuwait faces fresh volley of Iranian missile strikes
As Bahrain activated its emergency protocols, neighbouring Kuwait was already actively engaging incoming aerial threats. Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that the nation's air defence networks actively engaged and neutralised a wave of incoming missiles and drones during the early hours of Wednesday, following reports of loud detonations across multiple sectors of the country.
Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB asserted that American military infrastructure situated inside Kuwait had been struck in direct retaliation for what Tehran characterised as Washington's aggressive actions spanning the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and Qeshm Island.
Trump insists Iran talks continue despite Iranian 'suspension'
The attacks came hours after US-Iran peace talks hit a major hurdle on Tuesday. According to reports from two semiofficial Iranian news agencies, Tehran has stopped communicating with mediators about extending a ceasefire in the war with the US and Israel. US President Donald Trump, however, insisted that talks were continuing.
Sirens blare in Bahrain, residents asked to find immediate shelter
The Bahraini Ministry of Interior has advised the public to seek immediate shelter amidst unfolding regional developments. Emergency warning sirens were activated across the country on Wednesday morning as Iran launched a drone and missile strikes against the Gulf nation.