07:14 (IST) 3 Jun 2026

As Bahrain activated its emergency protocols, neighbouring Kuwait was already actively engaging incoming aerial threats. Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that the nation's air defence networks actively engaged and neutralised a wave of incoming missiles and drones during the early hours of Wednesday, following reports of loud detonations across multiple sectors of the country.

Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB asserted that American military infrastructure situated inside Kuwait had been struck in direct retaliation for what Tehran characterised as Washington's aggressive actions spanning the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and Qeshm Island.