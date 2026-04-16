The United States and Iran are reportedly weighing a two-week extension of their ceasefire, buying more time to keep fragile peace talks alive even as tensions simmer around the Strait of Hormuz. With the current truce set to expire next week, backchannel efforts are underway to move into more technical discussions.

Iran and US-Israel war latest news– Here are the key developments on April 16, 2026

Senior Pakistani mediators, including Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, reached Tehran for talks aimed at strengthening a fragile Iran–US ceasefire before it expires next week.

Iran continues indirect communication with the United States through Pakistan, even after initial talks collapsed on Sunday without any agreement.

No fresh round of negotiations has been scheduled yet, according to Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

The White House signalled cautious optimism, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying the US “feels good about the prospects of a deal.”

Iran has warned it may block all regional trade if the US naval blockade on its ports continues. The US military claims it has already stopped sea-based goods movement into and out of Iran over the past two days.

Iran’s Red Crescent Society reports that over 7,200 people have been rescued from rubble following US and Israeli strikes during the ongoing conflict.

As of Thursday, April 16, 2026, Brent crude is trading near the $94.90 mark.

Trump called Europe “desperate for energy” and said the UK is refusing to tap one of the world’s “greatest oil fields.”

Israeli forces are continuing strikes on Hezbollah positions and are advancing toward Bint Jbeil, according to Netanyahu.

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