Iran, US-Israel war LIVE updates: Brent holds near $94 as US-Iran weigh two-week ceasefire extension; Israel steps up Hezbollah strikes
The US and Iran are considering a two-week ceasefire extension to keep fragile peace talks alive as tensions persist over the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear programme. With oil supply disruptions, rising prices, and ongoing regional conflict, markets remain on edge while hopes for a peace deal continue.
The United States and Iran are reportedly weighing a two-week extension of their ceasefire, buying more time to keep fragile peace talks alive even as tensions simmer around the Strait of Hormuz. With the current truce set to expire next week, backchannel efforts are underway to move into more technical discussions.
Senior Pakistani mediators, including Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, reached Tehran for talks aimed at strengthening a fragile Iran–US ceasefire before it expires next week.
Iran continues indirect communication with the United States through Pakistan, even after initial talks collapsed on Sunday without any agreement.
No fresh round of negotiations has been scheduled yet, according to Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.
The White House signalled cautious optimism, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt saying the US “feels good about the prospects of a deal.”
Iran has warned it may block all regional trade if the US naval blockade on its ports continues. The US military claims it has already stopped sea-based goods movement into and out of Iran over the past two days.
Iran’s Red Crescent Society reports that over 7,200 people have been rescued from rubble following US and Israeli strikes during the ongoing conflict.
As of Thursday, April 16, 2026, Brent crude is trading near the $94.90 mark.
Trump called Europe “desperate for energy” and said the UK is refusing to tap one of the world’s “greatest oil fields.”
Israeli forces are continuing strikes on Hezbollah positions and are advancing toward Bint Jbeil, according to Netanyahu.
Live Updates
05:27 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
Markets hold onto hope
Despite the tensions, US stocks have hit record highs, signalling investor optimism that a deal could still emerge. Oil prices, however, remain firm.
05:27 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
Parallel ceasefire talks uncertain
Separate discussions around a possible Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire are underway, though no agreement has been reached. US officials have clarified that these talks are not directly linked to the Iran negotiations.
05:27 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon continues
"Our forces continue to strike Hezbollah, we are about to conquer Bint Jbeil. In parallel, yesterday I gave instructions to the IDF to continue thickening the security zone. Our American friends are constantly updating us on the contacts with Iran. Our goals are identical. In anticipation of the possibility that the fighting will resume, we are prepared for any scenario."
כוחותינו ממשיכים להכות בחיזבאללה, אנחנו עומדים להכריע את בינת ג׳בייל. במקביל נתתי אתמול הנחיות לצה"ל להמשיך לעבות את אזור הביטחון.
ידידינו האמריקנים מעדכנים אותנו כל הזמן על המגעים עם איראן. המטרות שלנו זהות. לקראת האפשרות שהלחימה תחודש, אנחנו ערוכים לכל תרחיש. pic.twitter.com/Iw9iELKsDV
Tehran has made it clear that if the blockade continues, it could widen the conflict by disrupting shipping across the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Red Sea, a move that could shake global trade further.
Washington has not formally requested a ceasefire extension yet, but officials say negotiations are very much ongoing. The tone remains cautious, even as hopes for a deal persist.
05:25 (IST) 16 Apr 2026
Ceasefire extension on the table
The United States and Iran are quietly weighing a two-week extension of their ceasefire, a move aimed at buying more time for negotiations. With the current truce set to expire next week, both sides appear keen to avoid a sudden return to conflict.
The initial round of talks in Pakistan ended without a deal, but communication hasn’t stopped. Backchannel efforts, largely through mediators, are now focused on moving discussions into a more technical phase to resolve the toughest issues.
The Hormuz disruption has slowed oil flows to a trickle, worsening an already tight global supply situation. Prices remain elevated, hovering in the mid-$90s, as markets continue to price in geopolitical risk.