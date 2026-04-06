Iran’s foreign ministry has raised suspicions that a recent US military mission to rescue a downed airman may have had another objective. According to Al Jazeera, officials in Tehran believe the operation could have been used as a cover to “steal enriched uranium” from the country.

Iran questions the intent behind the operation

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said there are serious doubts about the true purpose of the US mission. He pointed out inconsistencies in the reported location of the stranded American airman and the area where US forces attempted to deploy.

“The area where the American pilot was claimed to be present in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province is a long way from the area where they attempted to land or wanted to land their forces in central Iran,” Baqaei told Al-jazeera. He added, “The possibility that this was a deception operation to steal enriched uranium should not be ignored at all.”

High-risk US rescue mission inside Iran

On Sunday, the United States military, working alongside the CIA, successfully rescued a missing airman whose fighter jet had been shot down over Iran. The mission ended a dangerous, multi-day search effort.

President Donald Trump celebrated the operation on social media, writing, “WE GOT HIM!” He described it as one of the most “daring” rescue missions in US history. He later confirmed that the rescued officer, a colonel, was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

US officials said the airman was a weapons systems officer aboard a two-seat F-15E fighter jet. He had been missing for about two days and was hiding in mountainous terrain while Iranian forces searched for him. The pilot of the aircraft had already been rescued earlier.

Airman hid as Iranian forces searched

According to a senior administration official quoted by The Washington Post, the airman survived by hiding in a mountain crevice while Iranian troops and militia fighters were closing in.

Iranian media had reportedly announced a reward for his capture, and videos showed search operations taking place in the region. This increased the urgency for US forces to locate and rescue him before Iranian forces could.

Sean Parnell, a Pentagon spokesman, described the mission as marked by “profound moments of grace, small miracles made possible through unrelenting tenacity, extensive experience, and elite training.”

Complex operation under dangerous conditions

The rescue came after the F-15E fighter jet was shot down on Friday. US forces immediately launched a search-and-rescue mission involving special operations teams, aircraft, and highly trained recovery units.

The operation was carried out in extremely risky conditions, with US aircraft flying low over mountainous terrain. Iranian broadcasts reportedly urged locals to report or even target American personnel, making the mission even more difficult.

Officials said such combat search-and-rescue missions are among the most complex military operations due to the hostile environment and the need for precise coordination.

Conflicting claims over damage and losses

Meanwhile, Iranian military officials claimed that several US aircraft were destroyed during the rescue efforts in southern Iran’s Isfahan province.

A spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces said, “Additional investigations by experts on the ground revealed that two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters of the US army were destroyed by our forces.”

Iranian statements also claimed that an Israeli Hermes-900 drone and a US MQ-9 drone were shot down in the same region. However, Reuters reported that it could not independently verify these claims.

Iran’s Fars news agency added that US search operations were carried out across three provinces including Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad, and Isfahan.