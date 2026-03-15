In a geopolitical prediction that has taken the internet by storm, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Larijani recently claimed that the remaining members of Jeffery Epstein’s network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it. “Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people,” Larinaji posted on X.

These comments from Iran’s top security official come at a precarious moment as residents of Tehran wake up to a dark sky that’s now often frequented by ‘Black Rain’ and the wider US-Israel war on Iran enters its third week.

I’ve heard that the remaining members of Epstein’s network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it. Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people. — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 15, 2026

According to reports published by Al Jazzera and Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), the death toll for the ongoing war amounts to an estimated 2,300 to 3,000 across more than 10 countries as of March 15.

Environmentalists and scientists interviewed by The Guardian have warned that these black rains might result in a larger health crisis for the citizens of Iran that manage to survive the war and possibly increase their chances of developing different forms of cancer.

As per analysts interviewed by Reuters, Larijani’s recent posts blend high-stakes diplomacy with the murky depths of digital information warfare.

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), a body that is responsible for charting Iran’s defence and nuclear strategy, Larijani is arguably one of the most powerful and experienced political leaders in Iran at the time.

Who is Ali Larijani?

A former parliamentary speaker and long-time adviser to Khamenei, has re-emerged as one of the most influential figures in Iran’s security re-establishment amid ongoing war-based crisis.

Notably, following the death of Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Larijani was the first big Iranian leader to present himself before state media and make the announcement regarding the formation of a temporary leadership council.

The chief adviser of Iran’s former supreme leader Ali Khamenei on matters of public policy, Ali Larijani hails from one of Iran’s most famous political families.

A former parliamentary speaker and senior policy adviser, he was appointed to advise Khamenei on strategy in nuclear talks with the Trump administration. Larijani was also a key part of the Iranian delegation that led indirect nuclear talks with Washington in Oman before the war.

A chess move or something more?

As per reports published by US-based outlets, Larijani’s specific invocation of the “Epstein network” appears to be a pointed attempt to weaponise American polarisation and curate public support for Iran.

Notably, this is not the first time Larijani has mocked American leadership by citing their alleged frequent visits to Epstein Island. Earlier this month, he mocked U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth’s comment linking Iranian leaders with rats by referencing “Epstein Island”. “Mr. Hegseth! Our leaders have been, and still are, among the people. But your leaders? On Epstein’s island!” Larijani had posted on X earlier.

Mr. Hegseth! Our leaders have been, and still are, among the people. But your leaders? On Epstein's island! https://t.co/iywavTegyv pic.twitter.com/rxFhzsWoq5 — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 13, 2026

According to a report published by Reuters, in the months leading up to the war, Larijani held several high-profile meetings in Moscow to reinforce Iran’s strategic partnership with Russia. He was also involved in advancing Iran’s 25-year cooperation agreement with China, signed in 2021.