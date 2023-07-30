Indian-American engineer, Hirsh Vardhan Singh, has announced his bid for the US Presidential race, becoming the third person of Indian descent after Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy to enter the Republican field of candidates eyeing to become the next US President.

As per a report by the Hill, Singh officially filed his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

Who is Hirsh Singh?

As per the report by Hill, Singh ran in the Republican primaries for governor of New Jersey in 2017 and 2021, for a House seat in 2018 and for Senate in 2020. However, he was unable to fetch the GOP nomination. He campaigned as a more conservative option in his latest run for governor and was more closely aligned with Trump than the eventual nominee, Jack Ciattarelli. Singh ended up coming in at third for the nomination.

Also Read US announces $345 million military aid for Taiwan amid escalating tensions with China

What did Singh say?

In a video message posted on Twitter, Singh called himself the “only pure-blood candidate” as he never gave in to the COVID vaccinations”. He started by saying that he is a “lifelong Republican” and “America First” and “pro life” conservative who worked to restore a conservative wing of the New Jersey Republican Party. “We need strong leadership to reverse the changes that have occurred in the past few years and restore American values. That is why I have decided to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 election for the office of president of the United States,” he said.

He highlighted the “grave” threats the Americans face today both from the Big Tech and Big Pharma, who have “relentlessly” attacked the freedom of Americans. He alleged that the Big Pharma made massive profits by working with the government to compel the citizens to take their “experimental” vaccines. He added that the Big Tech has invaded the privacy of the people and indulges in censorship.

In the 3-minute video, Singh said former US President Donald Trump was “undoubtedly” the greatest President of his lifetime and had his support as a MAGA Republican since day 1. However, he added that now “America needs more”.

Earlier this month, Trump claimed that he is the only candidate who can win the upcoming election and suggested that this was the only reason he is facing criminal and civil charges.