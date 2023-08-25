scorecardresearch
Former US President Donald Trump arrested in racketeering case, mug shot taken

Trump’s surrender to law enforcement authorities has become by now a familiar election-season routine in a way that belies the unprecedented spectacle of a former president being booked, in four different cities, on felony criminal charges.

donald trump
He was released on $200,000 bond and headed back to the airport for his return flight home to New Jersey. (AP)

A historic mug shot of a former American president was released on Thursday (August 24) evening after Donald Trump was arrested at an Atlanta jail on charges that he conspired to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Inmate no. P01135809 – an unsmiling Trump was captured glaring at the camera lens in the mug shot. 

According to records published by the sheriff’s office, the 77-year-old Trump was booked on 13 charges at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. The former US President’s height was listed by the jail as six foot three inches (1.9 meters), his weight as 215 pounds (97 kilograms) and his hair color as “Blond or Strawberry.” 

Donald Trump released on USD 200,000 bond

The former US President spent only about 20 minutes at the Atlanta jail before heading back to his New Jersey golf club. Trump was released on a USD 200,000 bond after having a historic mug shot taken.

Trump, before boarding his private plane at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, once again claimed that the prosecution – along with the others he faces – is politically motivated.

Trump’s customary surrender to law enforcement during election seasons has assumed a predictable pattern, downplaying the extraordinary nature of a former president facing felony criminal charges being processed in four separate cities. 

However, his recent trip to Atlanta marked a departure from his three prior surrenders. Taking place during the night, this surrender necessitated a visit to a problematic jail instead of the usual courthouse setting. Noteworthy is the location change: rather than occurring in a liberal stronghold like New York or Washington, this transpired in the heart of a critical battleground state crucial to the 2024 presidential race. Another distinction was that unlike in other cities that did not require him to pose for a mug shot, a booking photo of him was taken, according to a person familiar with the proceedings.

Donald Trump

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 06:49 IST

