Earthquake in Japan today: 6.1-magnitude quake jolts Okinawa; no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Japan’s Okinawa prefecture on Tuesday but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor’s epicentre was located at a latitude of 24.0 degrees north and a longitude of 122.6 degrees east, and at depth of 30 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The JMA said the earthquake posed no risk of triggering a tsunami.

There have been no reports of injury or damage to people or vessels in the vicinity of Yonagunijima as a result of the quake.