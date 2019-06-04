Donald Trump forgets what he had gifted the Queen, Melania comes to the resue

US President Donald Trump was rescued from an embarrassing situation by his wife Melania when he failed to recognise a statuette at Buckingham Palace that he had gifted the Queen last summer, according to a media report. Trump, who is on a three-day state visit, was shown a pewter horse that he gave as a gift to Queen Elizabeth Il when they met in July 2018, and was asked whether he recognised it. Looking a bit puzzled, he replied "no", the Independent newspaper reported. First Lady Melania quickly came to his rescue, saying: "I think we gave that to the Queen." Trump was also shown the pewter horse that he\u2019d given the Queen last year in his visit to Windsor. He was asked if he recognised it and he said \u201cno\u201d! Melania came to his rescue and said \u201cI think we gave that to the Queen\u201d. pic.twitter.com\/SaIXvhUb7P \u2014 Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) June 3, 2019 He had given the thoroughbred statue in polished pewter on his visit to Windsor. It happened as the 93-year-old Queen was showing the President and his wife around an exhibition at the palace picture gallery of American artefacts on Monday. Among the items she showed them were a display of golfing memorabilia and a draft copy of a telegram from George VI to US General Dwight Eisenhower after the D-Day invasion of France. Queen gifted President Trump a first edition of Winston Churchill's "The Second World War" and a three-piece Duofold pen set using an obsidian design that was made exclusively for the monarch.