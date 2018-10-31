China opposes US unilateral sanctions against Chinese firm

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 7:24 AM

China's Commerce Ministry late on Tuesday expressed opposition to the US imposition of unilateral sanctions against a Chinese firm, urging the country to immediately stop its wrong practice.

China, united states, unilateral sanctions, Chinese firm, US, Commerce Ministry, US Department of Commerce, Entity List, world newsChina urges the US side to take measures and immediately stop the wrong practice. (Reuters)

China’s Commerce Ministry late on Tuesday expressed opposition to the US imposition of unilateral sanctions against a Chinese firm, urging the country to immediately stop its wrong practice. The statement was made after the US Department of Commerce on Monday decided to restrict exports to China’s Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Company by adding it to the “Entity List”, reports Xinhua news agency.

China opposes the US acts of generalising the concept of national security and abusing export control measures and opposes the US acts of imposing unilateral sanctions and interfering in enterprises’ normal international trade and cooperation, a spokesperson of the ministry said. China urges the US side to take measures and immediately stop the wrong practice, facilitate and promote normal international trade and cooperation between companies of the two countries and protect their legitimate rights and interests, the spokesperson said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. China opposes US unilateral sanctions against Chinese firm
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition