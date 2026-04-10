Efforts to broker peace in the Middle East hit a fresh hurdle on Thursday after the Pakistani Defence Minister lashed out at Israel in no uncertain terms. Khjwaja Asif called the other country “evil and a curse for humanity” as he accused it of “committing genocide” in Lebanon amid peace talks in Islamabad. The comments prompted a sharp response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated. I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell,” Asif wrote on X.

“Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace,” came the sharp response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

US President Donald Trump had announced a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday — with US and Iranian leaders now preparing for peace talks in Pakistan.